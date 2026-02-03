Over the past year, my relationship with lip products has changed. I dissolved my lip filler and moved away from chasing volume, opting instead for subtler treatments like lip blushing—and relying more heavily on lip liners and stains. What I've realized is that I'm looking for a natural flush and definition, not volume, which is ultimately what filler gave me. My current lineup? Products that enhance what’s already there and still look good hours later.

So when Summer Fridays shared the newest lip launch a few weeks back, I was locked in. I've long been a fan of the Lip Butters, but the new Softline Lip Liner and Flushed Lip Stain are officially my new favorite products from the brand. And spoiler: I really, truly have not used another lip product since I got my hands on them.

What sets these apart is how they wear. The liner gives my lips a perfect shape with ease thanks to its buttery formula that won't feather. And don't get me started on the colors—they're the best shades since Make Up For Ever's Wherever Walnut. And as for the stain? It provides a soft base of color that doesn’t fade when you eat, drink, or reapply gloss. Used together—stain first, liner second—they create a lip look that fades evenly and lasts me from morning to night.

After wearing both repeatedly, here’s how they actually performed.

Flushed Lip Stain

I like to use the Flushed Lip Stain as the foundation of a lip look. It looks exactly like a pen—in lieu of other lip stains that you paint on—so you have full control over lining. It applies with a slightly wet feel, then dries down almost immediately—more like writing with a marker than applying a stain. It wears evenly throughout the day and doesn't leave behind a ring if you blend properly (which can definitely be a learning curve for most first-time lip stain users).

Even hours later, there’s still a hint of color anchoring the lips. It’s not overtly bold, but as a long-wear base that enhances your natural lip tone, it does exactly what you want it to do.

Softline Lip Liner

My favorite of the two is the Softline Lip Liner. I have not been this impressed with a liner in I don't know how long. The formula is creamy without being too slippery, offering enough glide to trace and softly sculpt the lips. You can keep things diffused and natural or build definition without the liner skipping or tugging along the lip line.

The shade range is where Softline really gets me. The colors feel balanced and wearable—designed to enhance the natural depth of your lips without tipping to gray or veering too bright. Once set, the liner holds its shape well and resists feathering, though it remains comfortable enough to wear alone across the lips.

Shades

Softline and Flushed are clearly designed to work in tandem. The stains lay down a soft wash of color that reads natural even as it wears, while the liners add structure and definition on top.

Starting with a stain allows the liner to do what it does best, shape and enhance, without carrying the full weight of color payoff. As the liner naturally fades throughout the day—which, FYI, will happen no matter how good the formula is—the stain underneath keeps lips still flushed and defined. The overall color palette is super wearable and thought out for all skin tones, making it easy to mix shades.

Application

For the most natural, long-lasting result, start with Flushed Lip Stain, applying a thin layer and letting it set for a few extra seconds. This creates a soft, even base of color that holds up throughout the day. Once set, trace the lip line with Softline to define the outer border of your lips with precision. The formulas layer seamlessly, and this order helps extend the overall life of your lip look.

The Takeaway

Siena Gagliano wearing the Flushed Lip Stain (L) and the Soft Line Lip Liner (R). (Image credit: Future)

Summer Fridays’ first real step into true lip color—beyond its Lip Butters—has quickly earned a permanent spot in my routine. Flushed Lip Stain works as a perfect base that wears beautifully on its own, while Softline adds definition without overpowering the lips or feeling heavy. I do recommend applying the stain before foundation or complexion products, the way you would with any lip stain; it sets best on bare lips, and that extra step helps extend its longevity. Beyond that, the pairing is an easy win in my book. These are the kinds of lip products that still look good hours later—long after talking, eating, or sipping on one too many martinis.

