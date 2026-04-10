Zara Larsson Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back the Body Makeup Trend

ICYMI: Body makeup is making a comeback in 2026, and I have a strong feeling that Zara Larsson may be the main reason why.

Since the start of her Midnight Sun tour, Larsson and her makeup artist, Sophia Sinot, have been experimenting with colorful makeup looks that correspond with the singer's Y2K aesthetic, and in recent weeks, they've really been leaning into the body makeup and body glitter trends that were popular in the early 2000s. After performing in Philadelphia last month with glittery butterfly tattoos carefully placed down Larsson's spine, the duo pulled off another body makeup design for her Miami tour stop earlier this week; this time around, Larsson wore bubblegum pink eyeshadow with matching blush on her cheeks and a metallic pink gloss on her lips. She also had dozens of hot pink rhinestones glued to her shoulder, forearm, and hand, which were all arranged in a leopard pattern.

A post shared by SOPHIA SINOT (@sophiasinot) A photo posted by on

This reminds me of all the temporary tattoos that had me in a chokehold when I was a kid, though Larsson's body makeup definitely has a trendier, more elevated look. It's also not the first time that the duo has created a leopard-centric look for the tour. Right before the Miami stop, Larsson performed in Atlanta, where she wore a stunning leopard print eye makeup look that featured frosty eyeshadow as her base layer along with minty green brow highlight and light pink shadow in her inner corners.

Article continues below

To recreate her leopard print body glitter look (or something similar), read ahead for tips.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors