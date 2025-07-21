From Bubblegum to Flamingo, Iconic Pink Looks From the Red Carpet

It's not just for bridesmaid dresses: Pink is a favored color for the red carpet. Pinks complement the red color of the carpet, plus the shade runs the gamut, from gentle blush to show-stopping magenta. There's a pink shade for every aesthetic, as you'll see: from a brilliant patchwork suit on Chappell Roan to a gorgeous rosette-adorned cotton candy gown on Zendaya. Ahead, the most iconic pink looks from the red carpet.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the more famous '00s fashion photos ever taken, Anne Hathaway crystallized the "skirt over pants" trend at the Ella Enchanted premiere. In hindsight (and without weighing in on whether you should put jeans under your hems) the dress itself was quite lovely.

Timothée Chalamet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet isn't the only man to wear pink and other vibrant colors, but he's consistently shown himself to have a stylistic sense of humor and lightheartedness. Here at one of the A Complete Unknown premieres, this casual bubble-gum look was a nod to the fact that it was also Valentine's Day.

Karlie Kloss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss understood the specific assignment of the Met Gala (2024 theme: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"). This Swarovski cherry blossom-themed gown had 240,000 crystals on it and took thousands of hours to make. Kloss was one of four supermodels dripping in Swarovski.

Sydney Sweeney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the 2023 Met Gala ("Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"), Sydney Sweeney wore a ruched light pink gown by Miu Miu. The gemstones on the body of the dress were in the shape of flowers and leaves, and the black bow at the knee and in her hair offered contrast to the sweet color.

Greta Gerwig

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first of a few Barbie looks on this list, Greta Gerwig attended the premiere with an extremely thematic outfit. The look was Valentino—channeling their signature fuchsia—and the bow top, long maxi skirt, and oversized blazer were Barbiecore without looking too feminine.

Kate Winslet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Sense and Sensibility (her first nomination), Kate Winslet attended the 1996 Oscars in a bubble-gum pink Vivienne Westwood gown with contrasting wrap that had been custom-made for her. It looked appropriately '90s and appropriately young (Winslet was 20).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the BRIT Awards 2025, Sabrina Carpenter wore custom Alexander McQueen from their Spring 2025 collection. True to form for the singer and actor, it was an exquisite, detailed, and form-fitting affair, with a dash of couture and a dash of chaos.

Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While an explosion of pink petals might make for quite the scene in everyday life, it was a perfect choice for the Cannes Film Festival. Attending the Partir Un Jour premiere in 2025, Heidi Klum broke the festival's dress code in her pink Elie Saab gown with enormous train.

Mary Leest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival attending the Highest 2 Lowest premiere, model Mary Leest wore Edward Arsouni. The pretty, feminine color contrasted with the architectural details at the bodice and around the shoulders, adding some dimension to the delicateness.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie has chic and sophisticated natural style, but she brought in a costume-y element to the Barbie press tour. It made sense, since Robbie was playing the titular doll and her costumes were inspired by Barbies of the past. The whimsy of the oversized pearls, furry ruff, and long gloves was delightfully on the nose here.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From the front and side, Hailey Bieber's long pink Alexander Wang gown at the 2019 Met Gala (theme: "Camp: Notes on Fashion") was a simple and elegant affair. But from the back, a high-waisted "Wang" thong was visible—a daring, playful note that absolutely fit the theme.

Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pink was a popular color in the late Princess Diana's wardrobe, but it wasn't always this exact rosy shade. She sometimes favored a pretty blush and also liked a vivid fuchsia, but something soft like this Victor Edelstein gown was a beautifully refreshing choice.

Timothée Chalamet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It must be said, and said again: Timothée Chalamet isn't afraid of a daring look. This was at the Wonka premiere and was predictably quirky: a Tom Ford womenswear suit and a custom Cartier necklace that, per People, was made of "964 emeralds, rubellites, pink tourmalines, and blue opals."

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was early in Jennifer Lopez's long career, and as such looked appropriately Y2K: spaghetti-strap dress, thin strappy sandals (in the same color, naturally), off-the-shoulder shrug, and delicate jewelry. Oh, and the matching pastel eye makeup, of course.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" 2014 Met Gala, Taylor Swift went big in an Oscar de la Renta gown. This was arguably her most-loved Met Gala moment (with a multitude of gowns to choose from), thanks to its blush pink color and bedazzled bodice.

Chappell Roan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when she's off the stage, Chappell Roan taps into her major sense of drama. This was at the 2025 Met Gala ("Superfine: Tailoring Black Style") and her sparkly, glam-rock, patchwork suit was designed by Paul Tazewell. The pink makeup tear-drops were a perfect finishing touch.

Sandra Bullock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red carpet darling Sandra Bullock turned every head in a pink satin dress at The Net premiere in 1995. This was, in actual fact, a bridesmaid's dress, but Bullock worked the heck out of it—it became one of her signature looks from the '90s. The pumps and clutch were fun!

Cameron Diaz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the premiere of The Mask, Cameron Diaz made quite an impression with a fuchsia-pink cheongsam-style dress. The young actor nailed the drama inherent in her role, and—dare I say it—those PVC heels looked awesome with it. Very '90s, yes, in an awesome way.

Hailee Steinfeld

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This custom pink Prada gown on Hailee Steinfeld proved that simple is often the most stylish. Those super-cool long black gloves were an exceptional accessory (and, like others on this list, offer a bit of contrast to the petal-pink color)—and it was an accessory she'd use again at her wedding.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If someone ever uses the phrase "cupcake dress," this is the perfect example. Attending the 2015 Grammy Awards, Rihanna was the last to show up on the red carpet (not the last time she'd do such a thing!) in a Giambattista Valli gown that immediately drew comparison to a baked good.

Hunter Schafer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over top a white sheath dress, Hunter Schafer wore a sheer pink Prada gown with tendrils of fabric floating around her. The combination made for an ethereal, almost heavenly effect, with Schafer seeming to float along as she stepped down the red carpet.

Ryan Gosling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As was appropriate to the very pink theme of Barbie, Ryan Gosling embraced the dress code. His blush pink Gucci suit and white Oxford shoes cut quite the figure at the Los Angeles movie premiere. But it wasn't nearly as pink as his bright fuchsia suit when performing at that year's Oscars.

Cynthia Erivo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is she channeling Glinda? Attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020, Cynthia Erivo wore a custom Schiaparelli Couture hot pink gown. Her style has always been cool and chic, and this color-blocked gown with a hint of red on top was architectural and fun.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely revived the popularity of the color pink with this Ralph Lauren Oscars dress (where she won for Shakespeare in Love). Paltrow drew comparisons to fellow actor Grace Kelly, and reviewers later noted that demand for pink prom dresses spiked that year.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie looked pleased as punch here to be attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in such bright pink. Like many of her outfits, this was inspired by a real Barbie doll—this one from 1977—and the custom Armani Privé gown had a fabulous matching boa.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pink was in at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, unsurprisingly. Lopez attended with then-husband Ben Affleck and was dressed for romance in a baby-pink gown with enormous rosettes. The Nicole + Felicia gown immediately drew comparisons to the statuettes that award winners took home.

Lady Gaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one was more camp than Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala (theme, appropriately: "Camp: Notes on Fashion"). This was a multi-stage affair, with Gaga starting out with an enormous billow-y skirt and taking off her layers in stages, ending in black lingerie and fishnets.

Ariana Grande

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was certainly appropriate for Ariana Grande to give serious Glinda energy at the 2024 Oscars. It was Giambattista Valli Haute Couture—a gown worthy of Grande's return to the red carpet after several years. When performing at the awards, Grande wore a Dorothy-red gown that was just as beautiful.

Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Selena Gomez does not always wear pink, it suits her well. This was a major gown at the 2025 Oscars, and it was custom Ralph Lauren that was inspired by movie icon Sophia Loren. There were 16,000 glass droplets and crystals used to make the gown.

Claudia Schiffer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Until this moment, I had not realized Claudia Schiffer dated magician David Copperfield. This was at the 1994 Oscars, and the Versace gown had some of the characteristic safety pins and straps the designer was known for, as well as some gorgeous delicate layers.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is this the biggest gown on this list? No, but Zendaya wore the heck out of her Valentino gown at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The rosettes started out small at the bodice but then became more and more enormous, ending with plate-sized roses in the train.

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz's 2007 Oscars Versace dress set off a wave of similarly furred dresses on the red carpet—even though few, if any, managed to match the intricacy of the original. It has consistently made the lists cataloguing the best red carpet gowns of all time.