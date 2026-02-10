In case you haven't heard, maximalist prints are in the middle of their comeback season, and these retro patterns are having such a huge impact on fashion show runways that they're inevitably bleeding over into the beauty trend cycle as well. We saw it happen last summer when polka dots were incorporated into dozens of blouses and dress designs before every It Girl from Dua Lipa to Simone Biles was wearing the print on their nails just months later. Fast forward to today, and it's leopard print that's beginning to show up on everyone's Instagram feeds as the season's maximalist nail design of choice, and it's been a go-to design for celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens.

Believe it or not, leopard and cheetah prints are actually incredibly versatile nail designs that can easily be toned up or down, depending on the look you're going for. For example, you could always decorate your nails with a classic, all-over leopard design to honor the traditional print, or you can swap out the color palette for something bolder and brighter. Plenty of people have also incorporated leopard print into their French manicures, swapping out the white tips for bold prints—but that's just scratching the surface of how many ways a leopard print manicure can evolve.

If your algorithm has convinced you to jump on the leopard print nail design trend, read ahead for some inspiration to bring to your nail tech.

Classic All-Over Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @stephie_nails)

Obviously, the best way to wear leopard print is to go all out with an all-over design. You can DIY the look by drawing mismatched circles with a skinny nail brush, or you can achieve it with a set of press on nails.

Leopard French Manicure

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

Back in December, Hailey Bieber swapped out her usual glazed donut look and wore a leopard manicure while vacationing in Japan. But instead of going with the all-over leopard look on each nail, she alternated by just adding the design to the tips of a few nails.

Velvet Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

Vanessa Hudgens's first post-baby manicure last year featured thick leopard French tips painted onto her almond-shaped nails, but the fun didn't just stop there. Her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, added some extra flair by giving the design a velvety cat eye effect.

Leopard & Cherries

(Image credit: Instagram / @iolapallade_beauty)

Adding a leopard design is already one way to spice up a traditional French manicure, but if you want to add a pop of color, throw in a cherry design.

Multicolor Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

Leopard print doesn't have to look just one way, especially if you want your manicure to stand out and make a statement. Step outside the traditional leopard box by giving your nails a summery vibe and mixing bold, bright colors to create the print.

Star Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @craftedbyaprince)

This manicure has just about everything to make it feel unique. Leopard French tips, traditional white French tips, blue stars, and rhinestone studs. Save it to your mood board for summer nail inspiration.

Deep Red Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @allthedeeetz)

You don't have to be married to a specific print to incorporate it into your nail design. This manicure throws in a deep red color to give the look a slightly more muted feel.

Pink & Red Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @studiokikimcr)

There's really no shortage of ways to get creative with leopard and cheetah print, and if you don't want to be so literal with your design, swap out the neutral colors for something more bold like red and hot pink.

Butter Yellow Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @bymiaf)

The French manicure is easy to spice up and reinvent by swapping out the traditional white tip color with something more fun and bright like a dreamy butter yellow. A leopard overlay and a floral design can really add some flair.

Mismatched Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @highsocietynails)

Get even more wild by incorporating multiple designs into your manicure while still peppering in some leopard on two to three nails.

Glazed Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @charlotteellenails)

A hint of chrome powder can make a leopard design look slightly more romantic and feminine. The reign of the glazed donut nail continues well into spring.

Mixed Prints

(Image credit: Instagram / @polished.by.diana)

This is another great example of how to mix multiple bold colors and prints while still leaving room for a leopard design on at least two nails. The checkered design is especially eye-catching for some contrast.

Matte Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @sassynailsss)

Matte nails are slowly making a comeback, and I'm in full support of it. Mimic this manicure by choosing an accent nail and painting it a solid color instead of leopard print. Then finish it with a matte top coat if you don't want a glossy finish.

Floral Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @sassynailsss)

This manicure combines leopard print with pink florals, and it gives the look a vacation-y vibe. Channel this energy until the temperatures finally start to warm up.

Pink Chrome Leopard

(Image credit: Instagram / @sassynailsss)

Again, there's no rule stating that you must stick to traditional neutral colors to wear leopard nails. Hot pink and cobalt blue are the base colors that spice up this leopard look, and chrome powder adds even more spice.