According to my favorite fashion girls, I'm severely underestimating the power of tattoos. Not the wince-inducing, permanent kind, but temporary, fresh-from-a-birthday-party tattoos. First, Chappell Roan debuted faux back tattoos at the 2026 Grammys. On March 10, Tyla took tattoo styling to the next level: Her entire going-out top turned out to be a tattoo.

Tyla's Paris Fashion Week run didn't end with her final runway show. She reserved her last—and most daring—Fashion Month 'fit for Paris's Crazy Horse cabaret. Stylist Ronnie Hart sourced Maison Margiela alum Simon Carle for his signature, a tattoo-turned-shirt.

Ten separate, square-shaped tattoos came together to mirror a skintight, snakeskin jacket across Tyla's torso and back. (Zoom in to see the imitation, moto-style zippers atop her chest.) The tattoos continued down each arm, before stopping at the waistband of her dark-wash jeans.

Tyla was spotted in Paris wearing a snakeskin tattoo as a top. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Tyla helped Carle preserve his backless trademark: This tattoo only covered her front profile. The snakeskin stopped dramatically underneath her arms. Luckily for Carle, Tyla never shies away from an open back, even on red carpets. In late January, she attended a pre-Grammys Gala in a plunging, Dsquared2 cut-out gown. Similar to the tattoo, the "Water" singer's back remained untouched by its silky black fabric.

A moment for the back of the top (or lack there of). (Image credit: Backgrid)

Two months ago, Tyla showed out at a pre-Grammys Gala with an open-back gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To spotlight Carle's creation, Tyla kept the rest of her post-fashion week look simple. Her unbuttoned, low-rise jeans and metallic DSquared2 heels matched each other's early-aughts energy. Tyla's snakeskin tattoo also inspired her evening-out It-bag: a python Valentino Panthea. The same chevron pattern has graced Bella Hadid, Jenna Ortega, and Rihanna's arms—just not with coordinating, temporary body ink.

Before Tyla, celebrities hadn't tested Carle's tattoos for themselves. But Charli xcx wore one of his proper garments to January's Sundance Film Festival. The Grammy winner's stylist, Chris Horan, dressed her in a tank top-inspired mini dress, which emerged from beneath a transparent rain poncho. Stark white lace decorated the thigh-high, PVC hem.

Also in January, Charli xcx made her Sundance Film Festival debut in Simon Carle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before he knows it, Carle's tattoos could become a hero piece for pop stars far and wide. Tyla and Charli xcx are already on board the designer's bandwagon. With summer around the corner—aka prime time for flashing some skin—now's his chance to expand his It-girl clientele. I'm sure Chappell Roan wouldn't say no to another back tattoo or two.