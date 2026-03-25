Dua Lipa was only in Milan for 24 hours this week, but she still managed to endorse three Spring 2026 trends. First up? The rise in zebra-print and peekaboo bras. Lipa's post-Milan Instagram carousel revealed another craze made the cut: the cobalt blue color trend uniting pop stars, A-list actors, and even artists this year.

Despite it being such a short stop-over, Lipa captured almost every angle of Chloé's take on 2026's leading shade of blue. What once recalled "the luminous glow of digital screens," as fashion historian Sarah Collins told Marie Claire, became surprisingly bohemian in Chemena Kamali's studio. Asymmetrical drapery stretched from Dua's long-sleeve dress's high neckline to her hip like a robe or wrap top. The ruching continued onto its knee-length skirt, except in vertical pleats. Elongated ties atop each billowy cuff added even more whimsy to such a vivid tint.

Lipa emphasized the little blue dress's drop waist with a thick, $1,260 Chloé belt. To finish, the singer added a novelty, $5,700 Chloé clutch shaped like a black swan.

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Dua Lipa tested cobalt blue again, this time in Chloé. (Image credit: @dualipa)

See her ruched dress in Chloé's Pre-Fall 2026 look book. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lipa is one of Hollywood's most maximalist pop stars, so it's no surprise she's pulled off cobalt blue before. Earlier this month, she attended Elton John's Oscars viewing party in a custom Gucci gown called "galactic-blue" by fashion features editor Emma Childs. Intricate strands of lapis lazuli beadwork covered every nook and cranny of the long-sleeve dress, down to the droopy hem.

Lipa is the latest fashion girl to prove Childs's claim right: "The color wakes up an outfit the way caffeine wakes up a person." Chanel dressed newly-minted Oscar winner Jessie Buckley in a velvet cobalt gown at the 2026 BAFTAs; Gap Studio sculpted Barbie Ferrera's 2026 Oscars ballgown from an almost-identical color match. Cobalt blue's reign isn't just reserved for red carpets, either. Last October, Kendall Jenner got a head start with a cobalt-colored cashmere scarf tucked beneath her The Row coat.

Earlier this month, Lipa first gave cobalt blue a go in custom Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Lipa-approved hue is having a moment this spring, it won't die down come summer. After Lanvin set the entire Spring 2026 show against a cobalt blue backdrop, it returned in Fall 2026 shows from Chanel, Bottega Veneta, and Givenchy. So should the "Levitating" singer wear the shade all year long, there's no shortage of shopping opportunities. For proof, peruse the cobalt-led edit below.

Shop Cobalt Blue Dresses Inspired by Dua Lipa

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