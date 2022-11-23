Meghan Markle's Favorite Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick Is 30% Off in the Black Friday Sales

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has one of the most recognizable faces in the world. So it stands to reason that she needs a lipstick that lasts through an entire meet and greet, doesn't smudge (royal photo ops with lipstick on your teeth is a no-go), and helps to create a flawless makeup look that will stand the test of time.

One of her all-time favorites? Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria, (opens in new tab) a gorgeous brown-pink tone that complements a wide range of skin tones and hair colors. The nude matte is polished enough to go from lunch with friends to a star-studded red carpet (you know, if that's something you have coming up). Plus, it's enriched with ingredients to give you fuller, softer lips, with the suede taupe nude shade inspired by Victoria Beckham.

Markle’s makeup artist Daniel Martin once shared with People that she tends to favor nudes over bold shades like red or plum. “She likes to talk and she’s not a fussy person, so she doesn’t want to have to worry about anything,” he told the magazine.

And if you're the same, we have good news: the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria is 30 percent off at Net-a-Porter. (opens in new tab)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria $41 $29

And the good news doesn't end there: Meghan's other favorite lipstick from the same brand—the one she wore for her wedding day back in 2018—is also on sale. Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick is a red-carpet favorite for a wide range of A-listers, from Amal Clooney to Emma Roberts and Adwoa Aboah.

In fact, the Pillow Talk lipstick has earned itself over 1,800 five-star ratings on the brand's website. Reviews speak to Pillow Talk's legendary status: "Hands-down the best matte lippie out there," writes one reviewer. "I love the look of matte lips and have tried a gazillion. They always looked chalky and the colors were 'off'—until this formula. It's more semi-matte but it feels nice, smells divine, and pouts the lips. I have six shades in this formula, [and] my favorite of them all is Pillow Talk."

Right now, Pillow Talk is 20% off at Space NK. (opens in new tab)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk $34 $27

And if you've been dipping into your bank account a little too often—well, it is the season of giving—then don't worry, because we've scoured the internet to find an affordable alternative that has been dubbed the best Pillow Talk dupe. The L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Satin lipstick in shade 630 Beige A Nu has over 3,000 reviews on Amazon, with many shoppers praising its subtle color, matte finish and staying power once on. Best of all? It's just $7 at Walmart (opens in new tab).