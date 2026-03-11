Jennifer Lopez has only been performing at her Las Vegas residency for just over three months, yet somehow, she's already managed to give me enough manicure inspiration to last the rest of the year. I shouldn't even be surprised.

As Lopez continues her residency at Caesar's Palace, her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, has been keeping fans updated on the star's nightly manicures. Since the show began in January, a handful of her looks have been on the more neutral side (like the "monochromatic French" manicure she wore last month, and the blush pink jelly manicure she started off the year with), but this week, she turned up the heat a little bit with a gorgeous cat eye French manicure. The design featured a peachy nude base color with silver tips that were given a metallic cat eye finish and were lined with tiny silver pearls. Each hand also featured an accent nail that was painted nude and included rhinestones lined up across the nail.

"Cat Eye French with a Little Sparkle 💎🩶💅🏼 for @jlo’s THE JLO SHOW Residency in Vegas at @caesarspalace," Bachik captioned the photo on Instagram.

Cat eye manicures typically feature magnetic nail polish that's painted onto the nails before a magnet (yes, you'll need one of those) is used to bring the shimmery particles in the polish to the surface and create an effect that mimics the way a cat's eye looks. These are similar to chrome nails, only chrome nails are more metallic and mirror-like, while cat eye nails have a more mesmerizing 3D look. They've become extremely popular within the last year, and while you can add a cat eye effect to virtually any design, it's a great way to elevate a single-color manicure without going too far out of the box.

To mimic Lopez's cat eye French manicure, read ahead to shop some essentials you'll need.

