Jennifer Lopez may have spent the summer alternating between maximalist and "rich girl" nail art, but her fall nail aesthetic is all about coziness. The singer and actress is currently on a press tour for her upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman, and the manicure shade she wore for her most recent appearance fully encapsulates the spirit of fall.

Lopez has been doing appearances in New York City this week to promote her new film, and to go along with a few of the warm-toned outfits she's had on deck, she decided to wear a "toasted," nude manicure for the occasion. Her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, took to Instagram to share the details behind her nails alongside a photo. According to Bachik, he started off by prepping Lopez's nails with a cuticle pusher and other nail care items from Tweezerman. He followed that by applying a few coats of Aprés nail polish in the shade, "Overdone," which is a glossy, nude shade with an orange undertone.

Nude nails aren't exactly new, but they've been trending all year since they can pretty much go with any look or occasion, plus the color has a way of slightly elevating a manicure and making it look super sophisticated.

"They give a polished, understated finish that aligns with current ' quiet luxury ' and minimalist beauty trends," celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen previously told Marie Claire. Lopez's current manicure is pretty similar to the "hot rich girl" nails she wore over the summer (a trend that Bachik also coined), which just featured a milky nude shade applied over coffin-shaped gel extensions.

Shop Jennifer Lopez's "toasted" manicure ahead, plus similar shades you can grab to get the look.

