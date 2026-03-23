Jennifer Lopez is like the unofficial queen of the rich girl manicure, and at this point, you can't convince me otherwise. The singer is still in the middle of her Las Vegas residency, and even though she's spent a lot of time playing around with different on-stage nail designs since its official start at the end of December, she continues to double down on the spiced-up nude look.

The singer's manicurist, Tom Bachik, took to Instagram on March 22 to share a close-up photo of the nail design she chose to wear for her shows this week. After staring off the month with a sweet, berry-toned manicure, she's kicking off spring by giving her usual nude-toned rich girl look an even more luxurious upgrade. Per Bachik's post, Lopez hit the stage wearing a champagne-colored cat eye manicure with sparkles and French tips.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

Cat eye nails have been trending since last year, and they're already shaping up to be one of spring 2026's biggest nail trends. The trend involves painting the nails with a magnetic nail polish before using a magnet to align the particles and create a reflective, shimmery effect. It's a look that can be created using a variety of different colors, but it can also be incorporated into tons of other designs, like Lopez's French manicure. It's also a frequent design choice among other celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and Kerry Washington.

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To recreate a cat eye look similar to Jennifer Lopez's at home, read ahead.

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