Before this morning, I was prepared to walk into my monthly nail appointment tomorrow and ask to leave with a French manicure for the fourth time in a row. But after seeing Taylor Swift's glassy manicure from the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night, I'm tempted to switch things up and ask for something a little more "springy."

The "Opalite" singer made an appearance at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 26, where she channeled her inner mid-2000s pop star by wearing a pale green corset top with rose gold sequin details on the sides and a matching mint green miniskirt. She kept her glam fairly simple for the night, but it was her cat eye manicure that left me pleasantly surprised. Swift usually stays on the more neutral side with her nails, wearing them at a short length and often opting for a nude look or leaving them completely bare altogether. This time around, though, she leaned into the opalite theme and matched her nail color to her top's rose gold sequins. Her nails were slightly longer than usual and filed into a dainty oval shape before being painted with a reflective, light pink, magnetic nail polish that adds a subtle amount of edge to a perfect spring color.

Taylor Swift wears a pink cat eye manicure while accepting the Pop Album of the Year award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cat eye look quickly became one of 2025's buzziest nail trends, and it appears to still be on everyone's nail mood board for spring. The look involves painting the nails with a magnetic, shimmery nail polish before using an actual magnet to spread out the particles and create a reflective effect that mimics the inside of a cat's eye. Magnetic nail polish comes in a variety of colors, yet it's a look that can also be incorporated into a handful of other designs, from French tips (Jennifer Lopez's cat eye French manicure is perfection) to polka dots.

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Ready to get the look? Read ahead to shop some of the best magnetic nail polishes to achieve the perfect pink cat eye manicure for spring.

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