The reign of the French manicure continues, and I for one, am thrilled about it. The classic nail design has obviously evolved a bit over the years, and most versions of it that are worn today feature different shapes, colors, and design elements, but Khloé Kardashian's latest manicure is proving that the traditional thick, white tip is here to stay.

Kardashian shared a series of photos to Instagram on Aug. 13 in which she's seen wearing an all-black bodysuit with a plunging neckline. In the first pic, my attention went straight to her nails, which looked like they were filed into an almond shape and painted with a flesh-toned base color and white tips that took up nearly half the real estate of her nail bed. The thick, white tip is a signature feature of the '90s French manicure, and just looking at her nails is taking me back in time.

Kardashian's manicure looks almost identical to the one Kylie Jenner wore earlier this month, which her nail tech, Zola Ganzorigt, called the "deep '90s French" in an Instagram post. Jenner's nails were more of an oval shape, and the tip looked only slightly thicker than Kardashian's, but since Ganzorigt frequently works on both of their nails, I wouldn't be surprised if the sisters were intent on getting matching manicures.

The French manicure will always be a classic design, and it's also a really easy way to upgrade a simple manicure if you want a design that's not too dramatic. Shop some French manicure must-haves ahead to recreate the look.

