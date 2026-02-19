If you’re anything like me, you’re counting down the days until spring makes its very welcome return. I, for one, am ready to hang up my winter coat and bring out some spring dresses. But it’s not just about the outfit, and the serotonin, that accompanies warm weather and blue skies. My seasonal wardrobe reset also brings a fresh set of spring 2026 manicure trends to the fold. I love to match my nails to the time of year, and while I do love my vampy reds and moody greens, I can't wait to try some lighter colors and patterns for the new season.

I currently have my eyes on a bunch of dainty nail art, from classic floral designs to trendy polka dots. But I also plan to experiment with textures and finishes, such as matte, pearl, and, of course, chrome. When it comes to nail shapes, celebrity nail artists say that squoval, oval, and almond will continue to take center stage all season long. “Squoval nails feel everyday practical while maintaining a modern look, combining style and functionality,” says Amy Ling Lin, founder and CEO of Sundays Studio in New York City. Meanwhile, a medium-length almond is “elegant, elongates fingers, and feels more wearable than ultra long shapes,” says celebrity manicurist and Kiss Nails & imPRESS Mani Brand Ambassador Gina Edwards.

Ahead, check out all the nine best spring nail trends for 2026 and prepare to dream of warmer weather.

Pearlescent Neutrals

Your nail design doesn’t have to be audacious to make a statement. “Minimalist trends that highlight natural beauty are continuing,” says Edwards. “A neutral with a pearl finish adds luxurious depth while staying wearable for everyday.” To get the look, choose a nude nail polish that matches your skin tone and finish it with either a pearlescent top coat or pearl-finish chrome powder. It’s that easy.

Manucurist Active Plump Nail Polish $19 at Sephora

Minimalist Floral Details

I know, I know—florals for spring, groundbreaking. But this design is a departure from more traditional, larger-flower looks and “reflects nature’s reawakening in spring,” says Lin. “Rather than bold florals, this trend favors subtle, airy interpretations. A tiny single bloom can offer a quiet connection to growth and renewal.” If you want to try this at home, make sure to have a steady hand, a selection of your favorite spring nail colors, and an arsenal of nail art brushes that can do fine detail work. Edwards especially likes creating this style with a milky, pastel base color.

Red Carpet Manicure Nail Art Design Brush & Tool Kit $11.99 at Ulta Beauty

Abstract Visuals

Channel your inner art history major and get creative with the brush strokes. Adding an interesting pattern automatically ups the visual interest on your nails, and it’s a look Edwards is loving for spring. “Think watercolor designs across the nails,” she says. This kind of design requires three or four shades of nail polish. You can use a small nail art brush to swirl them onto your nails for a well-blended effect.

Orly Nail Lacquer in Morning Dew $10.50 at Ulta Beauty

Mix-N-Match Color Palette

Do you tend to lean toward a single color mani with no nail art? If that sounds like you and you want to try something new, consider wearing multiple shades of spring pastel nail polish this season. “Wearing spring tones on different fingers allows for self-expression while maintaining harmony,” says Lin. “This design trend reflects individuality and creativity, encouraging clients to explore color in a curated way.” It’s a super straightforward way to change up your mani—just apply a few different polishes to each nail in whatever order you’d like.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 135 Immortelle $34 at Chanel, Inc.

Peach Blossom Shades

Warm-toned shades like peach and coral will be a spring staple this year. And bonus points if the shade has a soft, subtle sheen. “Peach tones have a universally flattering balance between pink and orange,” says Edwards. “Inspired by the season’s blooming florals and sunlit palettes, this color gives a fresh yet sophisticated look that works across skin tones in any shade range.”

Sundays Studio Nail Polish in No. 9 $18 at dearsundays.com

Soft Dots

Polka dots were everywhere in fashion, home, and beauty across 2025, and while they aren’t going anywhere quite yet, you can dress them up this year by trying new colors or multi-colored dots. “Dots bring a sense of lightheartedness and childlike joy while remaining minimal, perfect for clients looking for something playful yet subtle,” says Lin. With a nail dotting tool and your favorite nail polish color, you can create this super easy design at home.

Londontown Dot Detail Nail Art $12 at Nordstrom

Micro Glitter Accents

There’s a time and place for chunky glitter, and there’s a time and place for shimmery, more minimalist glitter. As fun as big-time glitter is, Edwards sees it taking a step back this season and micro glitter taking its place as an accent moment. This spring, she expects more “tiny glitter placed near cuticles or as fine lines or random placements on the nail,” she says.

Kiss Glam Jeweled Press On Nails in Breeze of Bliss $14.99 at Ulta Beauty

Multi-Finish Manicures

Usually, when I get a manicure, I don’t even think to ask for different textures. I usually just go with a glossy top coat on all my fingers or chrome powder for a glazed donut look. But Lin suggests that there will be a new kind of mix-and-match this spring: multi-finish manicures featuring both matte and gloss top coats. “The contrast between matte and gloss creates visual interest without feeling heavy,” she says. “This finish feels modern, effortless, and dynamic, ideal for clients drawn to an effortless cool.”

Cool Aquamarine Colors

It’s all about calm this spring (manifesting that for myself immediately) with cool-toned ocean-inspired shades like teal and aqua. It “feels natural and calming, like sea water,” says Lin. “It’s expressive without being loud, which makes it easy to wear over time.” It also feels versatile enough to go with nearly any outfit or style, especially if you go with a more serene, translucent hue. “Think ocean breeze,” says Edwards. “Aquatic blues are circling back as people gravitate toward calm, nature inspired hues.”

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Jewels and Jacquard Only $13 at Ulta Beauty

