You really can’t say anything negative about a French tip nail. The nail design has been a classic since its inception in the ‘70s (thanks to ORLY’s then president and CEO Jeff Pink) and nail fans keep coming up with fun ways to reinvent the timeless manicure. For the holiday season (and probably beyond) one of my favorite looks to wear is a red French nail.

“Red is a universally flattering color with a wide range of undertones, making it easy to tailor to every skin tone,” agrees celebrity nail artist Kim Truong. “Red French tips also allow for self-expression. You can keep it minimal with a micro French for subtle look or go bolder with a thicker tip for more personality and impact.”

And the best French red nails to come across my IG do just that. There’s the classic curved red tips embellished with sparkly charms. There’s velvet and cat eye effects and more unique designs (cashmere edges, dripping blood, and preppy plaid) that really flex those creative muscles. For non-committals like me, it’s the perfect way to do a red nail without going all the way. “You get all the impact and drama of a red nail without committing to full coverage, which also makes it more wearable,” Truong adds.

To get that perfect French tip curve, she says you can grab French tip guide stickers or nail tape if you’re a beginner. If you’re more comfortable with DIY nail designs, she recommends getting a high-quality liner brush that will distributes polish evenly and helps you with control. “Work in thin, controlled strokes from one side of the nail to the other,” she says. “And always keep an angled cleanup brush dipped in polish remover on hand to perfect the edges.

With those words of wisdom, if you’re looking for some nail inspiration, I’ve got you. Below are 15 of the best red French tip nails that have graced my screen.

Cashmere Tips

I’ve waxed poetic on these cashmere-like French tips created by Chanel and celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein so many times that no caption is needed. But if you want the TL;DR it’s a textured nail that’s tactile and really unique. A true piece of nail art if there ever was one.

Sparkle Drip

A Halloween look that’s so glam I’d wear all year long TBH. These bejeweled French red tips created by nail artist San Sung Kim are designed to look like you’ve just drawn blood, but in the chicest way possible.

The Accent Detail

You can never go wrong with a classic red French Tip. Nail artist Ruby Hardcastle went for a deep red shade and thick tips to paint along these rounded up and added single star outline for a cool finishing touch.

Gift Wrapping

A natural sucker for anything striped, I love the pink and red combo nail artist Janine Orpen used for her red French mani. The pink just lightens up the entire look and makes everything a lot more whimsical. And the bow detail at the very center? Simply adorable.

Bold Color Block

Another pink and red combo I love, but this one has a cool science twist. Content creator Ivana uses thermal nail polish from Fancy Gloss that shifts color depending on the temperature. These nails go from dark wine red when it's so cold you can't feel your face to pink when it's warm and cozy. And when you hit that middle spot, you get a lovely bold mix of magenta and cherry red for unexpected French red tips that really pop.

Rainbow Dazzle Tips

There’s something just so regal about the way these nail jewels look against a deep red base. Nail artist Clarisa Maldonado uses a multi-color mix of blue, green, and yellow stones that really brighten up her red French mani.

French Velvet

When in doubt, opt for a velvet finish. Nail artist Hayley Badgery gives these red French tips the alluring cat eye treatment for a minimal chic look.

Pointed Tips

Sometimes you don’t need to go bold and embellished for your long nails. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen goes simple red long pointed tips and a bare base for that classic French mani look with a red twist.

Velvet Twinkle

Though technically a holiday nail, this velvet pink and red combo works for any occasion any time of the year. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt uses a pink magnetic base to nicely contrast the glossy red tip. And I will never ever say no to a bow detail.

Square Tips

If the rounded French tip isn’t for you, take a cue from Kim Truong and opt for a square nail. The bright red tips dress up those angled edges quite nicely. And I love the small white bow accents for an added festive touch.

Festive Plaid

In theme with the current sweater nail craze , this plaid tip design created by celebrity nail artist Yoko Sakakura is intricate and bold. It gives such comfy, warm vibes and the small bow detail is just the perfect finish.

Heart Jewels

Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves, but I may prefer it when they wear it on their nails. Nail artist Britney Tokyo has created this dazzling bejeweled red French tip with a sheep pink base for something really pretty.

Abstract Tips

It’s time to think out of the box with some of your French tips. Nail artist Lizzy Trow went for half-moon shapes on the side or at a diagonal of the tip for something more geometric and interesting. Against a bare base, the shapes really pop.

Ribbon French

Another artistic spin on the classic curved French red tip, Trow elongates the ends to give it that ribbon-like look along the edges of the nails. Set against a bare nail, the details really shine through.

Pomegranate Velvet

Again, you can never go wrong with velvet. I especially love nail artist Cerise Carvalho’s pomegranate red tips with a velvet finish for something truly mesmerizing.

