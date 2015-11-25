Here's How Kylie Jenner Does Her Makeup Every Day, Step by Step
$3,000 worth of product ain't no thang.
If there's a teenager equipped with enough tips and tricks to take us through her entire makeup routine twice, it's Kylie Jenner. And so the 18-year-old has given us an inside look at her "everyday glam" look, which requires no fewer than 24 products, but impressively only takes 20 minutes.
The grand total of all the products she mentions? Over $3,000, which should rid you of all guilt from your latest normal-person Sephora splurge.
Here, find our breakdown of the most important products Kylizzle shouts out in the seven-minute video, which you can watch in full here and preview below.
Skin
For that filter-like glow, she mixed two foundations, Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation and Buxom Show Some Skin Weightless Foundation, and applied the coverage cocktail using Tarte's Airbuki Bamboo Powder Foundation Brush. Next up was Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, which she used on her undereyes, the bridge of her nose, and cupid's bow. To set her foundation, she used a Chanel powder that's no longer available, but only because she couldn't find her go-to La Mer's translucent "The Powder."
Brows
She used Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Soft Brown to fill in her arches. Some sound advice from Kylie if you go too dark? "Never fear—just brush it out," she quipped.
Cheeks
She began the contour with Stila Aqua Glow Perfecting Bronzer, brushing it from the edge of her ear along the cheekbones. She then applied Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Swish and Pop Blush in Ecstasy (using the pink circle in the middle) on the apples of her cheeks. To finish the contour, she brushed on the bronzer from Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze and Glow Face Sculpt and Highlight. When she was done with her entire face, she set it with Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray.
Nose
Using the bronzer from Charlotte Tillbury's Filmstar Bronze & Glow Face Sculpt and Highlight, she contoured her nose explaining that, "The closer together you make [the line strokes], the thinner your nose will look."
Eyes
For her lids, she mixed the peach and taupe hues from her all-time-favorite palette, Too Faced Chocolate Bar Palette, and highlighted her brow bones with white powder. To curl her lashes, she used a Sephora Collection Eyelash Curler and then with a small brush, she used the darkest shadow from her Chocolate Bar palette to fan out her fringe.
Lips
It's all about the Kylie Jenner Lip Kit, of course. She used pinky Dolce to outline/fill in her lips. Then, for sheen, dabbed on Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Magic balm.
