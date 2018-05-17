The 5 Best SPF-Filled Moisturizers I Promise Don’t Suck

You need to be using sunscreen. No, just listen—you need to be using sunscreen. Not just because one American dies of cancer every hour, and not just because even small amounts of sun exposure contribute to wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and irritation, but because all of the cool kids are using them, and you want to be cool, too, don’t you?

Yes, sunscreens have, historically, gotten a bad rap for being thick, pore-clogging, and greasy, but today’s formulas are so lightweight and creamy, they're basically just moisturizers with UV ray–blocking superpowers. And to make the process even easier for you—so you have no excuse not to slather one on every morning—I went ahead and broke down the five top-rated, tested-and-approved moisturizes + SPF that'll keep you protected all day long. Now please, just give into the peer pressure and use one already.