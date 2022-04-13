Welcome back to Worth It, a bi-weekly breakdown of the new beauty products we’ve tested and adored: We're talking that drain-it-to-the-bottom-and-tell-my-friends-I’ve-found-The-One kind of love. If it's featured here, consider this our permission to splurge on it. Read on for the product you don’t want to live without.

The Promise

If RéVive has yet to land on your radar, it’s about time it did. Allow me to give a crash course: The brand was founded in 1997 by Dr. Gregory Brown, aka the genius who patented the use of Epidermal Growth Factor in skincare. Originally, the regenerative molecule, known colloquially as EGF, was used to treat burn victims. However, Dr. Brown discovered it could double as a super-charged anti-aging ingredient when used in topical cosmetics.

Fast-forward through the launch of dozens of cult-favorite lotions, potions, and serums, and the brand dropped the Moisturizing Renewal Day Cream earlier this year as a daytime counterpart to its OG product: the Moisturizing Renewal Cream. The new launch, which retails for $195, is suitable for all skin types, formulated with SPF 30, and contains the brand's proprietary Bio-Renewal Technology. Dr. Brown explains that the latter is responsible for "visibly transforming and renewing" skin, while simultaneously "restoring it to a younger, healthier, and more supple version of itself."

But it goes above and beyond the basic necessities of a moisturizer. With antioxidants galore and good-for-you vitamins like C, E, and B5, the lotion promises brighter skin, a youthful glow and a sped up cell turnover process. It sounds great, but does this moisturizer *actually* deliver?

Why I’m Obsessed

I’ve been a RéVive die-hard since I stumbled upon the brand’s Foaming Cleanser. Since then, I’ve taken just about every single product the line has to offer for a test run. Most of the EGF-powered products are good—but there’s a select few that make my skin look stop-me-on-the-street, I’m-glowing-like-a-disco-ball good. I’m happy to report that the Moisturizing Renewal Day Cream, falls into the latter category.

Long story short: it’s magic in a bottle. I cracked open a sample of the gorgeous, green tub with the hope that it would bring back my coveted radiance, which, like clockwork, disappears over the winter months. I was feeling all types of dull and looking all kinds of dry at the start of this journey, so this cream had its work cut out.

Upon my first application, I was thrilled with the product’s texture. It was silky smooth and sunk into my skin like a dream, but still had enough weight and density to feel like a true moisturizer as opposed to a water cream that simply doesn’t cut it for my dry skin. It seemed great, sure. But, the jury was still out. Would it be a cure all for my dry patches? Would it replace my very “meh” complexion with an award-worthy glow? And, most importantly, would it land a “holy grail” title?

After using the cream every morning for the past six weeks, I can say with complete confidence, that it delivered on everything it promised. Not only has my skin felt hydrated, healthy, and soft as a baby’s bottom since incorporating it into my routine, but the soothing formula has also kept my reactive, rosacea-prone skin in a happy, hydrated state—which is no small feat.

As for the glow? Mission accomplished. The product’s Rapid Renewal Complex, which mimics the benefits of retinoic acid, and antioxidant-packed formula left my complexion bright, plump, and bouncy. While I’m not all too concerned with reducing wrinkles just yet, I definitely noticed my skin looked firmer and tighter with consistent use.

If my giant love letter to RéVive’s Moisturizing Renewal Day Cream didn’t already convince you to add this godsend to your cart, allow me to drive the point home: Buy this product—it’s worth every damn penny.