The Miley Cyrus Guide to Growing Out Your Roots Like a Boss

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to doing the unthinkable. So if anyone's going to dye their hair platinum blonde and let the ultra-dark roots grow out for seven months straight, it's her. In what's turned out to be one of the most convincing cases for rocking visible grow out, we present thee Cyrus' guide to throwing caution to the wind and NGAF about your roots.

Stage 1) Fresh Dye Job

(Image credit: Getty)

March 30, 2016: After doing the dirty blonde thing for a while, Cyrus went full-blown platinum again.

Stage 2) It Begins

(Image credit: Getty)

April 29, 2016: In April, her dark roots began to creep in around the hairline, but not in an I-need-to-run-to-the-salon kind of way.

Stage 3) Full-On Roots Have Arrived

(Image credit: Getty)

May 17, 2016: By May, Cyrus officially had rooty roots, which look great on her because they match her dark brows. As a rule of thumb, when you're rocking the light-hair-dark-brow look, the color of your arches should be as close to your natural hair color as possible or within two levels of that color.

Stage 4) You're in Limbo

(Image credit: Getty)

June 12, 2016: As far as grow-out goes, a few inches in is when it's going to be the trickiest. It doesn't look bad per se, but it can look more like neglect than intentional. The dye job equivalent of growing out your bangs, when all else fails just throw your hair up into a top knot and exercise patience.

Stage 4) You Look Really F*cking Cool, Exhibit A

(Image credit: Getty)

September 15, 2016: As of late, Cyrus has officially been rocking two-toned hair. The half-platinum, half-brunette look is the beauty equivalent of color-blocking your outfit—just a liiiittle more subversive and statement-making. One thing to note is that it leans more polished/purposeful when you style it in an updo, like Cyrus' wispy top knot.

You Look Really F*cking Cool, Exhibit B

(Image credit: Getty)

September 16, 2016: Here, Cyrus goes retro by completely modernizing the '60s bouffant with her exposed roots (this would have been unthinkable in decades past).

You Look Really F*cking Cool, Exhibit C

(Image credit: Getty)

September 20, 2016: Brunette roots and platinum raver knots. Need we say more? Doooo it.