If you've wanted to try dermaplaning but have been scared to do so, now is your chance. DERMAFLASH's best-selling device is on sale for just $66 right now in the sale, and is one of West's favorites in the sale. "If you’ve ever used a blackhead strip, or just look in the mirror and can’t seem to unclog your pores, this is the tool of your dreams," she says. This one has two modes—one which deeply-cleans to remove blackhead and acne-causing debris, and another that enhances the penetration of the serums and toners that you're using in your skincare routine. Ahead of trying it for yourself, check out Marie Claire's guides on how to safely dermaplane at home and our explainer on what dermaplaning actually is—and if it works.





Customer Review: "Extract mode works perfectly for stubborn blackheads. It got 90% the 1st time and the rest the next time I used it. I have used 2 times per week and haven't had any problems with redness. Be sure to use with water on your skin and may have to reapply the water as your skin dries. The spatula head works great around hard to get areas and on flatter surfaces. Do not press down hard on your skin or it will not work well. Just skim over the skin as instructed. I also used the Infuse mode and it really helps your moisturizer penetrate into the skin. It's easy to use and easy to clean. Caution - the high pitched noise that pets can hear is terrifying for pets. Remove your pets to another area of the house before using." — Nordstrom