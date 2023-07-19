As a Shopping Editor, it’s my job to parse through hundreds of products and pieces and discern which ones are *actually* worth investing in, beyond internet hype or flash-in-the-pan virality. However, some of the most worth-it beauty tools and gadgets come with a hefty price tag—unless, of course, those devices are being sold at a discounted price. The team at Nordstrom must be living inside of my brain, because there are tons of amazing beauty devices currently on sale right now at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.
The devices included in this year’s Anniversary Sale are no joke—and many of them are already beloved by team Marie Claire. I’m talking about some of the options across haircare and skincare, like one of the best LED light therapy face masks, a best-selling dermaplaning device, and a few hairstylist-beloved blow dryers and curling irons from brands like Dyson, NuFACE, and T3.
When Does The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale End?
- The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will run from July 17 until August 6, with prices going back up on August 7.
Not only am I shopping the sale myself, but I have all the insider information courtesy of Nordstrom’s Beauty Director, Autumne West. Ahead, she breaks down her all-time favorite tools. Happy shopping!
What's there to be said about the Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler that hasn't already been said? It reduces heat damage, gives you out-of-this-world volume and bounce, and can be used to achieve sleeker styles, too, thanks to all of the different attachments that come in this set. This is the Long edition, which means that it's made for those of us with more hair that used to fall out of the shorter edition.
This best-in-class hair dryer from Dyson is a best-seller for a reason. It comes with five attachments for a variety of styles, and the heat control feature checks the heat coming out of your device 40 times a second and maintains that heat to prevent further damage and keep your hair looking shiny.
"I'm fairly new to the world of beauty devices. This LED face mask from Dr. Dennis Gross was one of the first tools I ever tried to calm my acne. Reader: It works, and I love it. It takes literally minutes to work and I can use it while I read, scroll my phone, or watch TV. I thought it would get hot or feel too heavy on my face but nope! Plus, I noticed a difference in the appearance of acne scarring and dark marks on my chin and cheeks, and this was the only new product I was using at the time. The key here is constant use but, because it's so easy, I don't find myself forgetting to use it." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor
"Even if fine lines or winkles are not a concern, you can actually use this to contour your cheekbones," says West of this mini NuFACE device that you can shop in the sale right now. "It’s an absolute must in my beauty bag." This set includes the best-selling Smoothing Device and its companion Smoothing Serum for a lifted look in more targeted areas. It's FDA-cleared and is designed to target fine lines and wrinkles. The serum is also designed to smooth and target fine lines as well as provide a seamless user experience, so, no, this device isn't going to sting or zap you as you go.
NuFACE makes one of the best microcurrent facial devices on the market—and West agrees, calling it "an at-home gym for your face." She loves this device because it "will provide instant results after using it a few times a week," she says. "I’m always blown away of the difference when I use this, like a non-surgical face lift." This set includes the FDA-cleared Trinity+ Facial Toning Device, which lifts and tones the face to reduce the look of wrinkles and give you a firmer overall appearance. It also has a button on the front which gives you 25 percent more current for an extra boost and which you won't find on any other NUFACE devices. It even has three modes that target toning, lift, and tightening of the skin, so you can customize your experience as you go.
"I have hair that falls just above my shoulders, and this is the hair dryer brush that I use to keep it looking voluminous when I'm going for a '90s blowout look. It has a larger barrel size compared to others on the market, which means that I don't need to go over the same sections again and again to achieve a similar, bouncy finish. It's lightweight, doesn't get too hot, and is on sale for just over $100—a win-win in my book." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor
Customer Review: "I’m completely obsessed with this tool!! I have VERY thick hair. It usually takes me 30+ minutes to dry and style with a flatiron or wand, but my hair was completely dry and perfectly styled with this in 10 minutes!! I can’t remember the last time I was this in love with a new styling tool!!" — Nordstrom
"I'm a big skincare device girl—I like to test 'em all. One of my all-time favorites is this little guy. It's small, but mighty and my only saving grace when I have a bad breakout. The blue light shrinks my cyst pimples overnight and speeds along the healing process tremendously. The red light on the other hand is amazing for calming down redness (I'm part of the lucky ones to have rosacea). The LightStim does have a pretty steep price tag though, so if you've been considering investing, I highly recommend doing so while the tool is on sale." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
There are great curling irons, and then there are the best-ever curling irons like this one from T3. What makes this one of the best options on the market is T3's SinglePass technology, which guarantees that the device heats up evenly for the shortest-possible styling time. The ceramic barrel also keeps hair looking shiny and frizz-free after you style.
Customer Review: "The T3 Singlepass Curl provides long lasting shiny curls in a single pass, just as advertised. Definitely the best curling iron I have ever owned." — Nordstrom
If you've wanted to try dermaplaning but have been scared to do so, now is your chance. DERMAFLASH's best-selling device is on sale for just $66 right now in the sale, and is one of West's favorites in the sale. "If you’ve ever used a blackhead strip, or just look in the mirror and can’t seem to unclog your pores, this is the tool of your dreams," she says. This one has two modes—one which deeply-cleans to remove blackhead and acne-causing debris, and another that enhances the penetration of the serums and toners that you're using in your skincare routine. Ahead of trying it for yourself, check out Marie Claire's guides on how to safely dermaplane at home and our explainer on what dermaplaning actually is—and if it works.
Customer Review: "Extract mode works perfectly for stubborn blackheads. It got 90% the 1st time and the rest the next time I used it. I have used 2 times per week and haven't had any problems with redness. Be sure to use with water on your skin and may have to reapply the water as your skin dries. The spatula head works great around hard to get areas and on flatter surfaces. Do not press down hard on your skin or it will not work well. Just skim over the skin as instructed. I also used the Infuse mode and it really helps your moisturizer penetrate into the skin. It's easy to use and easy to clean. Caution - the high pitched noise that pets can hear is terrifying for pets. Remove your pets to another area of the house before using." — Nordstrom
Blowdryers are one of the best investments you can make in your haircare routine. The best blow dryers are the ones that cut down styling time, reduce the level of damage done to your hair, and are versatile enough to achieve all of the different looks you want to achieve. This one from T3 checks all of those boxes. It's designed for every hair type and has four attachments that are made to work with one of the devices four styling modes. Five heat and three speed settings also guarantee that you'll get your desired look every single time.
Customer Review: "This blow drier is amazing. It’s not often a product really exceeds my expectations, but this one does. I have fine hair and when I set the settings at “volume,” my hair literally bounces off my round brush when I’m done drying that section. I have also used the diffuser when I want to leave my hair curly and the settings are low enough that my hair doesn’t blow around everywhere and creates a nice cast. Definitely a great blow drier and with the money in my opinion." — Nordstrom
"Look, I love my $4 hairbands from CVS as much as the next person. But once I splurged on these scrunchies—soft on your wrist, firm on your hair, and designed to minimize hair damage—I could never go back. Plus, unlike my $4 hairbands, they're easy to find, so they don't mysteriously go missing like every other hair accessory I own. My in-laws gifted me the pillowcase separately, and I quickly became just as obsessed—especially during sweaty summer nights, there's nothing better than a silk pillowcase that's cool and comfortable. Plus, like the scrunches, it protects your hair from breakage." — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy
Flatirons are a must-have hot tool in your beauty regime. They provide silky smooth results (obviously), but they're also great for giving you beach waves and loose curls. This one from ghd is one of the best flat irons of the year and is beloved for its ease-of-use and lightweight feel.
Customer Review: "I’ve never owned an expensive styling tool until now and all I can say is….. where have you been my whole life? I love this thing. Don’t even think twice if you can splurge on this, it’s that good." — Nordstrom
Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
