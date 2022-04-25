Pat McGrath Is Dropping a *Dreamy* Skincare Product—and Naomi Campbell Is Already Obsessed

Dame Pat McGrath doesn’t mess around when it comes to makeup, so rest assured her first-ever skincare launch is going to deliver—big time. In just a few days time (May 5th to be exact), the brand will introduce Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence to their lineup. And if history is any indication, this skin-friendly formula is going to sell out fast. Like, really fast.

While eyeshadow palettes, foundations, and the sought-after Bridgerton collaborations have long been the bread and butter of the brand, a break into skincare has been highly anticipated. “Beautiful, glowing skin has always been part of my work, ever since I started doing thousands of shows, shoots, red carpets, music videos, and more back in the ‘90s,” McGrath said in a press release shared with Marie Claire. “For the FIRST-EVER foray into skincare by PAT McGRATH LABS, I wanted to create something for all skin types that’s the effortless first step to awakening our complexion’s natural moisture memory, revealing the skin we are born with, reawakened.”

(Image credit: Pat McGrath)

But nailing down the “perfect” formula was a years-long process filled with testing and tweaking. The end result? A skin-soothing, milky essence packed with 97 percent botanically-sourced ingredients. The emulsion fuses nourishing oils, vitamin E, and hydrating lipids with a cool pink water dubbed Rose Bionic. The latter is a rose blend packed with floral antioxidants to protect against environmental aggressors and rebalance and soothe the skin. To apply the product, just shake the bottle to activate the formula, add a few drops onto your palms, and pat it directly onto the skin.

Even though the launch was largely hush-hush over the past few years, McGrath did enlist the help of the one and only Naomi Campbell to take the product for a test run—and star in the campaign. “I’ve been privy to Pat's top secret DIVINE SKIN: Rose 001 The Essence throughout its development. My skin has to look healthy every day, it’s my job. That's why I've incorporated it into my daily skincare routine,” the model shared. “I wouldn’t use anything else. The glow, the luminosity, the hydration, it's unparalleled. It’s perfection.”

To get the luminous look Campbell loves, mark your calendar and get ready to hit the “add to cart” button, because we have a sneaky feeling the Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence is going to be well worth the wake-up call.