Patina Miller is on her way to becoming your next beauty muse. On Mar. 12, the actor was in New York City for a press run to promote Power Book III: Raising Kanan, in which she plays Raquel Thomas, the main character’s mother. For the occasion, Miller wore a black sweater with asymmetrical fringe detailing and paired it with a sheer black skirt lined with a white silk fabric. Miller’s hair was lightly curled, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ro Morgan and her monochromatic makeup softly accented her features. But what really caught my eye was her super sultry stiletto French manicure.



Miller’s nails were first cut and filed into a medium-length stiletto, which is essentially a tapered shape with a rounded edge that is filed into a pointed tip. They were then painted what appears to be a cool-toned white before being finished off with a traditional smile line for an updated version of the classic French tip. The actor opted out of any additional nail art or charms, allowing the timeless design to stand on its own.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Almond and stiletto seem to be Miller’s go-to nail shapes lately. Whether she’s been wearing minimal single color manicures or donning gorgeous designs on each finger, the one thing that never seems to change is her preferred silhouettes. Nowadays, recreating your favorite manicures at home, even a dramatic shape like a stiletto nail, just requires the right tools and a few detailed tutorials pulled up on your phone. That being said, I fell down the DIY rabbit hole a long time ago, so keep reading for the products you need to have on hand to get Miller’s exact stiletto look.

Aprés Gel-X Nail Professional Starter Kit $124.98 at Amazon Gel-X changed the at-home nail game and this kit from Aprés takes it up another notch. It includes everything from the tips to the nail primers and glue, which help to prepare your nails for the application of artificial tips and extend the life of your manicure (i.e. your freshly-painted nails won't pop off immediately after you apply them). It's a one-stop shop.

DND Dc Gel Polish Set, Sheer Collection, Uv/led Gel Polish and Air Dry Nail Lacquer, Matching Chip-Free Polish Duo, 2439 Milky White, 0.5 Fl Oz $17 at Amazon One of my favorite things about DND nail polishes is that they usually come in a set that includes a gel and regular nail polish in the same color for anyone who prefers one formula over the other. This milky white shade can get you a look similar to Miller's cool-toned French manicure.

Saviland French Tip Nail Stamp $7.99 at Amazon Another non-negotiable product when doing a gel French manicure is a nail stamp. It makes outlining your smile line incredibly easy, and you can use 90 percent isopropyl rubbing alcohol and a nail art brush to make the curve as sharp as you want it to be.