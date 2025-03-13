Patina Miller’s Stiletto French Manicure Needs No Introduction
The actor paired her nails with a classic glam look.
Patina Miller is on her way to becoming your next beauty muse. On Mar. 12, the actor was in New York City for a press run to promote Power Book III: Raising Kanan, in which she plays Raquel Thomas, the main character’s mother. For the occasion, Miller wore a black sweater with asymmetrical fringe detailing and paired it with a sheer black skirt lined with a white silk fabric. Miller’s hair was lightly curled, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ro Morgan and her monochromatic makeup softly accented her features. But what really caught my eye was her super sultry stiletto French manicure.
Miller’s nails were first cut and filed into a medium-length stiletto, which is essentially a tapered shape with a rounded edge that is filed into a pointed tip. They were then painted what appears to be a cool-toned white before being finished off with a traditional smile line for an updated version of the classic French tip. The actor opted out of any additional nail art or charms, allowing the timeless design to stand on its own.
Almond and stiletto seem to be Miller’s go-to nail shapes lately. Whether she’s been wearing minimal single color manicures or donning gorgeous designs on each finger, the one thing that never seems to change is her preferred silhouettes. Nowadays, recreating your favorite manicures at home, even a dramatic shape like a stiletto nail, just requires the right tools and a few detailed tutorials pulled up on your phone. That being said, I fell down the DIY rabbit hole a long time ago, so keep reading for the products you need to have on hand to get Miller’s exact stiletto look.
Gel-X changed the at-home nail game and this kit from Aprés takes it up another notch. It includes everything from the tips to the nail primers and glue, which help to prepare your nails for the application of artificial tips and extend the life of your manicure (i.e. your freshly-painted nails won't pop off immediately after you apply them). It's a one-stop shop.
One of my favorite things about DND nail polishes is that they usually come in a set that includes a gel and regular nail polish in the same color for anyone who prefers one formula over the other. This milky white shade can get you a look similar to Miller's cool-toned French manicure.
Another non-negotiable product when doing a gel French manicure is a nail stamp. It makes outlining your smile line incredibly easy, and you can use 90 percent isopropyl rubbing alcohol and a nail art brush to make the curve as sharp as you want it to be.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
How Queen Camilla Secretly Supported Survivor of Shocking Rape Case
The Queen is a longtime advocate for domestic violence and sexual abuse victims.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
What to Know About the Cast of 'Adolescence,' Netflix's Must-Watch Family Drama About a Shocking Crime
A newcomer leads the gripping yet heartbreaking British miniseries.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
This Royal Was Once Asked to Become King of a Small European Country and Refused
It's giving Hallmark movie plot.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jenna Ortega’s New Burgundy Hair Has Me Ready for Season 2 of 'Wednesday'
Wednesday Addams, is that you?
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Doechii’s Best Paris Fashion Week Beauty Looks Deserve a Standing Ovation
The Grammy winner cemented her place as a beauty and fashion icon.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Simone Ashley’s Indie Sleaze Glam Is a Cool-Toned Dream
The actor was spotted in New York City looking like the epitome of cool-toned beauty.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 Best Beauty Moments Are a Lesson in Juxtaposition
The week's best beauty looks were a maximalism master class.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Zoe Saldaña’s Red Nails and New Ombré Hair Match Her $3,495 Shoes
The actor is a master of the monochromatic look.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Keke Palmer's Lip Gloss Nails Co-Sign a Huge Winter Manicure Trend
A moment for the shine.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Keke Palmer’s Chrome French Manicure Made Me Fall In Love with Green Nails
The actor is promoting her new movie, and the beauty details have been everything.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
The Nail Crown Trend Is 2025's Most Expensive-Looking Manicure
Grab your crystals.
By Ariel Baker Published