I don’t know about you, but I’m totally into the grunge beauty revival. Countless glams from Fashion Month S/S ‘27 have continued to live in my head rent-free, well after the runways have wrapped. Of course, I’ve been recreating makeup looks from some of my favorite shows like Dreaming Eli and Onalaja, and I’ve slowly started to realize that I’m seeing soft grunge makeup everywhere.
“Soft grunge is trending currently because we’ve seen a bit of a '90s revival in makeup, hair, and fashion,” makeup artist Ashley Rebecca tells me. “Consumers are wanting to have fun with their makeup again.” As a consumer myself who just so happens to have access to some incredible products (and experts to boot!), I can confirm that full glam is back, and it makes sense that the pendulum is swinging again after years of the clean girl aesthetic—skin tints over foundations, anti-blush galore, and a tinted lip balm renaissance that no one saw coming—reigning supreme.
If, like me, you’re hunting for soft grunge inspiration, keep reading for Rebecca’s tips on simplifying your makeup routine, plus product recommendations I’ve tried myself to help you get the look.
As I said, I can’t stop thinking about the Dreaming Eli show, and the phenomenal beauty direction is 75 percent of the reason why. “The easiest way to get the soft grunge look is to emphasize the eyes or lips, and keep the rest of the face and skin minimal,” Rebecca says. For soft grunge eyes, I love to apply eyeliner all over the eyes and in the waterline, softly smoking it out with a fluffy brush around the edges to slightly blur them.”
For a look similar to this one, opt for a product like Sarah Creal’s Eyes Up 24H Creamy Kajal Eyeliner in the shade Everyday Matte Bronze, a warm brown that can be sheered out and blown out onto the cheeks and brows, as seen on the models.
One of the key elements of soft grunge glam is skin that looks fresh, glowy, and alive. “For the skin, use a minimal tint that looks natural,” Rebecca says. For sculpting, opt for a product like a liquid bronzer instead of blush. Think more sexy vampire, less girl next door.
Ok, I know we’re focusing on makeup right now, but there is actually nothing more chic than matching your nails to the rest of your glam. Plus, it gives a more extravagant eye makeup look room to breathe while still being the main star of the show.
Not only does bronzer warm up your skin, but for a soft grunge look, playing with placement can really bring the look to life. "Add warmth with something like a liquid glow bronzer instead of blush, with a sheen highlight on top, like Ogee Beauty's sculpted face highlighter stick," Rebecca says.
You can also use it like a blush on the apples of your cheeks and swap it across the nose for a drunken, I just stumbled out of a rave vibe; use a more neutral shade and match it to your lip color; or opt for a subtle eye-and-cheek moment that further emphasizes your bone structure.
Saie
Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Sculpting Liquid Bronzer
Haus Labs
Sun Dipped Hydrating Bronzing Veil for 12-Hour Wear
One of the easiest, but most impactful ways to get a soft grunge makeup look? Throw a feather onto your eye. Ann Demeulemeester aced the brief with these artfully placed pieces that, at some angles, look like the c*ntiest eyeliner, and at others, appear more like a traditional pop of color. You can pretty much never go wrong with adding texture to any of your soft grunge makeup looks.
Valentino
V-Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Violette—FR
Lune Liner Multichrome Liquid Eyeliner
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Meet the Expert
Ashley Rebecca Schultz
Ashley Rebecca Schultz is a New York–based makeup artist specializing in editorial, print, commercial, and lifestyle advertising, as well as television and celebrity work. With a deep passion for both beauty and storytelling, she is also a monthly contributor to Byrdie, (and formerly InStyle) where she merges her expertise in makeup with her love for writing.
Ariel Wilson is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS, she also has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Shaped by her experience in research, social sciences, and the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, culture, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her husband and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.