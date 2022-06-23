Queen Elizabeth has been sporting the same hairstyle for decades, so it’s easy to see why royal fans are going pretty wild over the monarch’s new ‘do. Now, the royal didn’t make a fuss about her fresh style. Instead, the family’s official Instagram account shared an image from the Queen’s meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Naturally, the Queen’s hair, which was noticeably shorter on the sides and the back, was all anyone could talk about in the comments section.

“She changed her hair, so sweet,” one user wrote, adding a heart emoji. Another said, “Oh dear, the Queen had a haircut.” The notes of approval weren’t limited to Instagram—the tune was the same over on Twitter. “So happy to see Her Majesty looking so well and healthy. Beautiful outfit and I love her new haircut,” a fan said. Someone else joked,“My girlfriend got her haircut and a new frock #HotQueenSummer.”

The royal’s new look is most likely thanks to her aide, close friend, and trusted confidant, Angela Kelly. While Queen Elizabeth had her hair cut and styled by London-based stylist Scott Ian-Charmichael for years, Kelly took over the responsibility during the Pandemic. “From March 2020 onwards I washed The Queen’s hair every week, set and styled it, and even trimmed it when needed. My team named it Kelly’s Salon,” Kelly wrote in an updated version of her 2019 memoir, The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

Queen Elizabeth’s fresh look comes on the heels of the Platinum Jubilee celebration earlier this month, which marked her 70th anniversary on the throne. The monarch was present at the opening ceremonies and closed out the event, but did bow out a few celebrations due to physical mobility issues.