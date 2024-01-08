Rachel Brosnahan’s “Contemporary” Golden Globes Ponytail Was Made Possible by This Volumizing Blow Dry Brush

With a Best Actress nomination for her outstanding work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s final season, there was no doubt that Rachel Brosnahan was planning on arriving to the red carpet in style. The good news: She had an absolutely stunning Sergio Hudson dress perfectly fitted for her Golden Globes evening—and a top notch glam squad, composed of hairstylist Danielle Priano and makeup artist Lisa Aharon, to get her primed and prepped.

The beauty dream time was nice enough to give Marie Claire a behind-the-scenes look at what went down before Brosnahan made her big appearance. And, despite Brosnahan’s glam looking flawless, the pros assured us that her sleek ponytail and understated makeup would be extremely easy to recreate at home.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Our aim was to create a contemporary and refined appearance that echoed the chic allure of her Sergio Hudson dress while elegantly highlighting her distinctive features,” Priano shares. For starters, she recommends stocking your bathroom with alllll the strong-hold, long-lasting products including, but not limited to: SexyHair Spray & Play Harder Hairspray , Edrée Blow Dry Brush in Olive Green , and B ellami 26” Silk Seam Hair Extensions in Dark Brown .

“Recreating Rachel’s sleek ponytail at home is definitely achievable with the right tools and techniques. SexyHair is always my go-to for a lasting look, and I love these new tools from Edrée ,” she adds. “A blow-dry brush like the Bella makes it easy to achieve volume at home.” Then, just tie everything into a high ponytail, smooth down flyaways, and your ponytail will be good to go.

As for makeup? Aharon opted for a full face of Stila. "Rachel's stunning, red Sergio Hudson dress lent itself to glowing skin, rosy, sculpted cheeks, flirty lashes, and a bright lip," Aharon exclusively shares. "We really wanted the makeup bold, but still fresh alongside her form-fitting gown."

It remains to be determined if Brosnahan will take home the Golden Globe for the final season of her fan-favorite show, but one thing is for sure: She won the red carpet.

