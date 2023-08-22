RéVive’s New Chin Contouring Mask Delivers a Sculpted Jawline in 20 Minutes

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I believe in the power of RéVive. The science-backed brand has been my go-to for nearly a decade and I wax poetic about its skin-plumping, radiance-boosting powers on the regular (see: Marie Claire Skin Awards and my love letter to the Day Cream). It was only natural that I made sure I was among the first to try the brand's latest launch: Fermitif Chin Contour Peptide Firming Mask. The results speak for themselves (spy: my very real, very instantaneous jawline transformation below)—it snatches up the jawline, contours the skin, and firms and tightens the lower third of the face in a visibly shocking manner. How it does that however, baffled me.

The neck is a tricky area to treat: Traditionally, dramatic results are solely found by way of surgery. Sure, we have tools. Religious at-home microcurrent can make a difference and one of the best neck creams can tighten the area—but it takes time for results to kick in. That’s what makes ReVive’s latest product an addition to the market instead of a saturation. It works its magic in a grand total of 20 minutes.

To get all the details on how the transformative chin mask came to be, and hear about my first hand experience, keep reading. Dr. Gregory Brown, the brand’s founder and a board-certified plastic surgeon, exclusively spoke to me about the ingredients that make the mask come to life.

How It’s Different

Neck-specific skincare products have seen an uptick (the global neck cream and mask market is expected to grow 8.5 percent by 2028). There’s the ReVive Fermitif Neck Renewal Cream with SPF 15, of course. But dozens of brands have poured research, energy, and innovation into the space. The Fermitif Chin Contour Peptide Firming Mask however, is all kinds of shiny and new.

“We are the first brand in the luxury skincare market to introduce a chin mask of this caliber—clinically proven to instantly lift skin,” explains Dr. Brown. “The high levels of advanced active ingredients formulated in this mask melt into the skin while you wear it, delivering a powerful blend of peptides and skin conditioners to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, firmness, and texture over time.” It’s the design that makes the mask a standout; the hydrogel material compresses the skin to provide a tightening and de-puffing effect nearly instantly.

The Ingredient Lowdown

The “secret sauce” in all of ReVive’s products is their proprietary Bio-Renewal Technology, which keeps the skin looking refreshed, rejuvenated, and youthful. Its inclusion in this product is a given, but it’s the rest of the ingredient profile that sets it apart from the pack. “This mask features both Bio-Renewal and Bio-Firming Peptides to help skin act like it did when it was younger and increase elasticity,” says Dr. Brown. Add hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and phyto-collagen into the mix and the formula effectively smooths, firms, and rejuvenates the skin.

Granted, active ingredients in and of themselves aren’t what gives the product lofty claims like “reduces appearance of double chin.” It’s the active ingredients, paired with the unique design, that creates jaw-dropping results. The mechanical component helps reduce swelling around the lymph nodes and neck muscles, "while the peptides and other active ingredients in the felt-backed hydrogel material help address signs of aging,” says Dr. Brown.

How to Use It

“The hydrogel material will stretch naturally and conform to your face to fit comfortably and securely around the jawline, making it custom for each person,” says Dr. Brown. All you have to do is take the mask out of the pack, peel off the adhesive, and place the loops around your ears. Then, wait 20 to 30 minutes (I typically leave it on for the duration of a tv show) and prepare to be amazed by the results. “The physical compression of the mask works quickly to visibly tighten and lift this area, resulting in an immediate slimming and de-puffing effect.” The mask should be used once or twice a week for best results.

My Review

I have a round face—one big circle. I don’t have a problem with it—a sculpted jawline, or even a little jawline at that, is simply not a facial feature I possess. The only chance I have at looking the slightest bit angular follows months of religious at-home microcurrent. The best at-home microcurrent devices work, but I do not possess that kind of determination. I happen to prefer a quick fix. Enter: The ReVive Fermitif Chin Contour Peptide Firming Mask.

I keep my pack of six stored in the fridge (the coolness helps depuff even more). I decided to put the product to the test ahead of a big dinner. I opened the little packet, peeled off the adhesive, and hooked the loops around my ears. Word from the wise: Make sure your hair is safely secured in a ponytail beforehand.

The gel-like mask genuinely fits so securely against the skin. It’s not stretchy or slippy—it gives just enough room for the mask to lay comfortably, while still being tight enough to sculpt the area. There’s very faint tingling; it’s enough to know the mask is doing its job, but not too intense that the sensation is uncomfortable or jarring.

When my timer sounded off at the 20-minute mark, I walked straight to the mirror. I slipped the mask off the lower half of my face, and was in instant disbelief. Not only did I actually have a jawline (?), but my neck looked different. Tech neck lines all but disappeared, the width of my neck appeared slimmer, and my chin was entirely de-puffed. I’m not trying to be dramatic, but I looked like a different person from lips down. If I could use it every day, I would. For now: I’ll be hoarding the Fermitif Chin Contour Peptide Firming Masks in my refrigerator for special occasions.