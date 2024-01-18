Rhode's First Cleanser Has Finally Arrived

Glazed donuts are like nothing else, but do you ever just...need a bite of fruit first?

It's been a long Rhode, but Hailey Bieber has finally brought her skincare brand into the world of cleansers. Officially launching Thursday, January 25, Rhode's Pineapple Refresh daily cleanser was created to be the first step in your Rhode skincare routine—before you tackle all that glazed donut goodness, I mean.

The product's hero ingredients include polyglutamic acid (aka PGA, an ultra-hydrating humectant to plump your skin and help lock in moisture), green tea extract (antioxidant-rich to calm, soothe, and protect against environmental stressors), and pineapple enzymes (a gentle, natural exfoliant that will visibly smooth without disrupting the skin's barrier). After you rinse, ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid will you keep you hydrated and help kick off the glazing ceremony.

A post shared by rhode skin A photo posted by rhode on

While some swap between oil and gel cleansers, often mixing the two in their routine, Bieber's company developed a unique, gentle balm-to-leather formula that combines some of what we love about each formula. (Although they do recommend starting with an actual oil cleanser if removing waterproof makeup or full glam.)

"The silky golden balm melts into lush, foamy bubbles to easily rinse away SPF, makeup, and dirt without stripping your skin or drying you out. Instead, Pineapple Refresh leaves skin with a fresh, dewy glow and is the ultimate AM/PM refresh for your skin that feels like a sun-soaked vacation," shares the brand.

Although pineapples and beach-y imagery feature heavily in the product's branding, it's ultimately fragrance free. With that, it's great for all skin types, including the most sensitive among us. How refreshing.

Rhode Pineapple Refresh will be available for purchase at rhodeskin.com on Thursday, January 25. Join the waitlist here.