Rhode's Latest Drop Includes Four Skin-Glazing Essentials

While the Rhode design philosophy is very much about minimalism, I can't help but want everything from Hailey Bieber's beauty line. I have a deep desire to have her lip treatment options in every color. Sometimes it's a plain "toast" day and sometimes I need some "raspberry jelly" for the extra pop of color.

Lucky for the maximalists out there (or anyone looking to get into Rhode in the first place), the brand just relaunched the Rhode Kit, which features all four of their hydrating skincare essentials—Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and an unscented Peptide Lip Treatment—bundled together in one sleek gray package.

"While each Rhode product stands on its own, they also work together to create a simple routine that restores and nourishes your skin barrier every day," the brand shared in a press release. "The Rhode Kit brings together the brand’s full suite of highly efficacious, multi-tasking formulas you’ll reach for on a daily basis—and keep coming back to, all for an incredible value."

Along with the brand's simple product design, Rhode's beauty philosophy is to make "one of everything really good." With that being said, this kit is meant to fully provide the go-tos you'll reach for both morning and night. Featuring a prep step, serum, moisturizer, and lip treatment, the all-encompassing kit retails for $92 and is accompanied by an extremely cozy-looking campaign featuring Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt, who is most definitely in her glazed donut skin era.

Yes, you'll have to buy the colored tints separately, but here's some good news: They also come in a set! The Rhode Kit is now available on rhodeskin.com.