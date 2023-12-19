Purple Eyeshadow Is Back, Thanks to Rihanna

Everything Rihanna does, I want to do. How many times over the last couple of months have I texted my colorist about honey blonde hair? Now, a new Rihanna-based obsession has emerged. If you see me out and about with lilac eyeshadow, you have RiRi to thank.

On Monday, December 18, the 35-year-old walked the red carpet in Los Angeles to launch her Fenty X Puma Creeper Phattys shoe design. In a memo for the evening, Rihanna promised "fun!" Her look, complete with a fuzzy purple jacket and matching eye makeup, certainly delivered.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The eyeshadow was the creation of Rihanna's regular makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, who (naturally) used Fenty beauty to achieve the look. Alongside the powder, which reached all the way to the singer's brows, Ono utilized glitter and black bottom and top eyeliner—with a splash of lilac at the inner corners—to draw even more attention to the "Work" singer's eyes. Instead of going full purple, her lips featured a brush of what appears to be clear gloss.

Commenters on a post published by Ono were enchanted by the lavender color, relating the style to both Prince and old eras of Rihanna's career. "The eyeshadow is giving me 2023 'What’s My Name' music video purple eyeshadow vibes," commented a fan. "Her eyeshadow," added another, alongside a heart-eye emoji.

A post shared by Priscilla Ono A photo posted by priscillaono on

While no one ever needs a reason to wear purple eyeshadow, the inspiration for the look is obvious: Rihanna's new shoes, which come in the same vibrant shade she wore on her eyes. While Ono didn't reveal the exact color she used, it could only be the work of Fenty Beauty's Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in "Cool Neutrals," which features the perfect lilac "Hey Aunty" shade. I would also guess that she used Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in "Purple Stuff."

If you, like me, want to take your own Rihanna-inspired makeup look even further, the beauty mogul has a number of products perfect for you, including a cream blush and iridescent lipstick. You can shop the majestic look below.