Rihanna's Rick Owens Runway Gown Is Upstaged By Thousands of Dollars of Repossi Jewelry

Rihanna found the perfect runway gown to accessorize her impressive array of Repossi diamonds with for an appearance in Paris, France for Fenty Hair.

On Friday, April 4, Rihanna attended the launch of Fenty Hair at Fenty Beauty Avenue at Sephora Champs Elysées in Paris. For the chic occasion, Rihanna wore a sculptural gold gown from Rick Owens's Spring 2025 collection. The strapless dress featured oversize draping at the torso, and was finished by a mermaid tail fanning out on the red carpet. While Rihanna's exact gown isn't available just yet, it's possible to shop several similar dresses by the designer.

The focal piece of Rihanna's shimmering outfit was her Repossi white gold choker-style necklace, which was paved with diamonds and featured a 7.4 carat cushion-cut stone at its center. The "Umbrella" singer wore a plethora of other jewels from Repossi, too, including a Blast Earcuff in Pink Gold, two different Serti Sur Vide Earcuffs in Black Gold, and an Antifer Ring in White Gold, paved with 90 individual diamonds. Finally, Rihanna wore a Repossi Serti Sur Vide Boucle.

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Sephora France (@sephorafrance) A photo posted by on

The official Fenty Hair Instagram account revealed that fans can head to Sephora Champs Elysées throughout April. "Get shade matched at the Fenty Beauty Cafe, enjoy complimentary hair touchups at the Fenty Hair Salon, and wash all your skincare sins at the Fentymatic by Fenty Skin," the caption explained. "And of course we're coming through and gifting limited-edition goodies with each purchase."

A post shared by Sephora France (@sephorafrance) A photo posted by on

As well as gracing the world with inimitable Fenty products, Rihanna suggested she hasn't retired from music in a Feb. 2025 interview with Harper's BAZAAR. "I think music is my freedom," the superstar explained. "I just came to that realization. I just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work. I am actually feeling really good about this."

As for what fans can expect from Rihanna's new music, she told the outlet, "I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors