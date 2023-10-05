Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While there is truly so much to say about Rihanna's latest outing, I'll cut to the chase: Rihanna has blonde hair. I repeat: Rihanna has blonde hair—and it looks absolutely stellar.

On Tuesday, October 3, the 35-year-old multi-hyphenate was spotted out and about in New York City with A$AP Rocky—and a dramatic hair change. Her signature dark hair was transformed into a honey shade of blonde. Paired with an all-black outfit (entire leg-length boots included), giant hoop earrings, and a diamond necklace, her caramel-y highlighted hair was styled on top of her head in a Pam Anderson-esque updo. The rest of her strands were twisted and secured safely at her crown, while her heavy side bang nestled behind some sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty)

While this isn’t the first time the Fenty mogul has rocked blonde hair, it’s the first time in a long, long while. In November 2009, she sported a similar color with a short, swoopy cut, eventually adding a bit of length, bleach, and even a straight bang for her “You Da One” music video in 2011 . The next year, she went even longer.

Still, in recent years she’s mostly opted for hues reminiscent of her natural hair, also rocking red every so often. Last Valentine’s Day, she even added a touch of pink .

(Image credit: Getty)

It’s no secret that Rihanna likes to change things up, so there’s no telling how long the look will stick around—or why she chose it. Still, it’s worth noting that her most recent honey-haired debut fell on her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky’s, birthday.

Rihanna rocked the look on a date to Carbone with the 35-year-old. The “L$D” singer, for his part, decked out his head in pearl-covered hair clips. That's not to say that a bedazzled accessory—even from a birthday boy—could upstage blonde RiRi.