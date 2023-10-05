Rihanna Just Took Her New Honey Blonde Hair Out on the Town

She debuted the look for a dinner date with A$AP Rocky.

By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
published

While there is truly so much to say about Rihanna's latest outing, I'll cut to the chase: Rihanna has blonde hair. I repeat: Rihanna has blonde hair—and it looks absolutely stellar. 

On Tuesday, October 3, the 35-year-old multi-hyphenate was spotted out and about in New York City with A$AP Rocky—and a dramatic hair change. Her signature dark hair was transformed into a honey shade of blonde. Paired with an all-black outfit (entire leg-length boots included), giant hoop earrings, and a diamond necklace, her caramel-y highlighted hair was styled on top of her head in a Pam Anderson-esque updo. The rest of her strands were twisted and secured safely at her crown, while her heavy side bang nestled behind some sunglasses.

While this isn’t the first time the Fenty mogul has rocked blonde hair, it’s the first time in a long, long while. In November 2009, she sported a similar color with a short, swoopy cut, eventually adding a bit of length, bleach, and even a straight bang for her “You Da One” music video in 2011. The next year, she went even longer.

Still, in recent years she’s mostly opted for hues reminiscent of her natural hair, also rocking red every so often. Last Valentine’s Day, she even added a touch of pink.

It’s no secret that Rihanna likes to change things up, so there’s no telling how long the look will stick around—or why she chose it. Still, it’s worth noting that her most recent honey-haired debut fell on her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky’s, birthday. 

Rihanna rocked the look on a date to Carbone with the 35-year-old. The “L$D” singer, for his part, decked out his head in pearl-covered hair clips. That's not to say that a bedazzled accessory—even from a birthday boy—could upstage blonde RiRi.

Over the years, the stylish pair, who share two children, have been known to share their love for each other via glam. In March 2023, A$AP Rocky got a special manicure honoring Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination. Honestly, we’d do the same.

