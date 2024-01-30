Rita Ora's '60s Hair Is the Epitome of Mob Wife Energy

The 'mob wife aesthetic' is winter's reigning trend, with A-list celebrities wearing big earrings, dark sunglasses, fur coats, and animal prints straight from Carmela Sorprano's closet. While the phrase was coined on TikTok to describe a fashion moment, it's also manifesting in celebrities' dramatic beauty looks. Rita Ora's take may be the most on-theme of them all—serving head of the table energy with smoky eyes, red lips, and a bouffant pulled back in a headband.
Shortly after Couture Week wrapped in Paris, the 'Praising You' singer shared photos from her trip to Alaïa's front row on Instagram. Her full look completed a mob wife aesthetic checklist while working in nods to iconic beauty moments from the 1960s. At first glance, Ora's thick headband channeled Bridgette Bardot's signature hairstyle (just like fellow Paris show-goer Kacey Musgraves). Ora's version was slicked back and held in place by an extra-wide black headband—the better to emphasize volume at the crown and secure straight, cascading hair down her back.
As for the rest of her look? Ora opted for a light pink blush allowing her smoky eyeshadow and deep mauve lipstick to pop. On her fingers, the singer mix and matched two striking polish tones: chrome silver and indigo blue. She topped the look with oval sunglasses for a finishing, imperious touch.
It wasn't just beauty where Ora stayed true to the darkly glamorous trend. She coordinated her dark lipstick and teased-up hair with a tailored black pantsuit by Alaïa, plus a sharp pair of strappy black high heels.
The enviable looks didn't stop with her first vampy outfit. Later that evening, Ora changed into a long, black velvet coat, a cheetah print strapless shirt, and pinstripe pants. She accessorized with diamond-studded hoop earrings, silver plated rings, and diamond and plated bracelets—all while keeping her headband and of-the-moment makeup in place. Consider her looks an invitation to formally join the Mob Wives' Club.
Larry Stansbury is a writer based in New York City. He has contributed articles to various publications such as ESSENCE, Us Weekly, New York Post, and Entertainment Tonight, among others. He specializes in covering topics related to beauty, commerce, and celebrity news. In his spare time, he enjoys working out at the gym, testing the latest beauty products, creating creative Instagram captions, and rewatching classic movies from the 90s. You can find him on Instagram at @__larrbearrrr.
