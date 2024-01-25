Kacey Musgraves' Headband Hairstyle Took Inspiration From This '60s Icon

Amid all the fabulous invitees at Paris Fashion Week 2024, it's been a massive treat to see Kacey Musgraves take her vintage glam to haute couture heights. On Monday, January 22, the 35-year-old attended the western-inspired Schiaparelli haute couture show that kicked off the week's events, perfectly mixing French-girl beauty with her Texan roots.

For the show, Musgraves wore her dark locks sky-high in a voluminous, Priscilla Presley-inspired style quite similar to the baby beehive she wore to perform at Graceland last November. The big difference here? Instead of curtain bangs framing her face, she swept her hair back in a wide jersey headband that immediately brought another '60s icon to mind: Brigitte Bardot.

(Image credit: @spaceykacey on Instagram)

It's no secret that the knit headband has been having a moment. In October, Sydney Sweeney wore her hair in a similar accessory (although her styling was a bit more Y2K). Soft, easy to work with, and brilliant at making any hairstyle a little chicer, the headband is the perfect accessory to bridge ease with glam. When Bardot officially claimed the style in the 1963 film Contempt, she wore it with a full head of messy blonde locks—and completely changed the world of "I woke up like this" hairstyles.

A series of Instagram photos posted by the "Butterflies" singer on Thursday, January 25 offered a better look at the headband. In two close-up selfies, you can see its knit texture. The accessory is wide enough to cover a good portion of Musgraves' forehead; her perfect cat eye almost makes contact.

"Paris x Texas," wrote Musgraves in the post's caption. A Bardot shoutout in Paris is a must.