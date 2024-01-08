Rosamund Pike's Golden Globes Veil Is Fit For a 'Saltburn'-Level Funeral

It's murder on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet for Rosamund Pike. While there isn't any actual killing going on, the 44-year-old did kill her look. She also showed up dressed for its funeral.

On Sunday, January 7, Pike appeared on the red carpet wearing a black lace Dior Haute Couture gown and matching headpiece. Shaped like an apple, the intricate lace veil covered her entire face. It was dark in the best way, a nod to Saltburn (she's nominated for the film!) that—if you know, you know—captured her character oh so well.

"You have to channel it, don't you? A weird funeral vibe. Or maybe she wore black for her wedding?" joked Pike during a red carpet interview.

Though her makeup was physically shadowed by the veil, its brilliance shined through. After prepping her skin with IMAGE Skincare, celebrity makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis used a full face of Dior Beauty to create the soft look, which featured heavy blush and the perfect splash of highlighter. After debating what lipstick to use, she settled on Rouge Dior in shade 100, a nude pink, to finish everything off.

"The winner!" wrote the makeup artist in an Instagram story while Pike walked the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Besides the obvious fashion slay, why use the veil? Especially when the makeup is so pretty?

Ultimately, the headpiece originally served a utilitarian purpose. The Gone Girl star chose it to cover her face after it was "entirely smashed up" in a skiing accident over Christmas. "It's a protective veil for the occasion," she shared in the above interview. "[It's] not what you want knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January.”

While her bruises healed, the accessory remained.

“I kind of fell in love with the look," added Pike.

Again, very Saltburn.