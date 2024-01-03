Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn has taken the cinematic world by storm since its November 2023 release. The polarizing film, daring in its depictions of sexuality and inter-class tension, is part dark comedy, part psychological thriller, and part socio-political statement, and it has been compared to novels like Evelyn Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited, Donna Tartt’s The Secret History, and Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr. Ripley (which has also been adapted into two highly acclaimed films). Viewers tend to either love it or hate it, and people in the former camp often cite Jacob Elordi as part of their soft spot for the film. After all, fans have gushed over Elordi online since his steady rise to super-fame, lauding his looks, his acting chops , and his incredible taste in books .

The result of all this obsession? There’s now a candle called “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater.”

The candle, which is made of 100 percent soy wax, can be purchased on Amazon for $35. And since we have no real way of knowing what Jacob Elordi’s actual bathwater smells like, the candle’s scent is customizable, with a whopping 18 options ranging from cozy scents like toasted pumpkin, autumn spice, and sugar cookie to fresh ones like moonlight path and eucalyptus spearmint.

The concept for the candle comes from a scene in the movie that viewers will remember well: When Oliver (Barry Keoghan) drinks bathwater that Felix (Jacob Elordi) has just masturbated into. The scene signifies a sharp turn that dictates the tone of the rest of the movie, sending viewers down a rabbit hole of sexuality and obsession.

If you want to channel the twisted intrigue of Saltburn via your home decor, or if you’re simply a huge Jacob Elordi fan (which is understandable), consider investing in this candle, or one of the many other Elordi-themed candle options available online now.

Shop Jacob Elordi Candles