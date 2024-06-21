Sabrina Carpenter, Relatable Queen, Got Her Signature Bangs After Getting Her Heart Broken
Except unlike the rest of us, she didn't regret it.
Sabrina Carpenter isn't immune to the post-breakup urge to get a drastic haircut.
The "Espresso" singer recently gave a video interview to Vanity Fair, in which she spoke to the camera while painting a self-portrait.
As she began painting her bangs on the canvas, she explained, "I literally cut my bangs because someone broke my heart, and I was just like, 'I have to do something.'"
She explained, "I'm not usually one of those people that has to make, like, rash decisions when their feelings are hurt, but that was my, like, first real heartbreak, and so I guess it just sparked that initial, like 'I have to do something different.'
Carpenter obviously didn't say who it was who broke her heart, but a quick image search will tell you she first got her bangs in 2021.
The popstar has mostly been discreet about her love life over the years (until Barry Keoghan arrived on the scene, that is), but it's likely that the heartbreak in question came about after her relationship with fellow Disney Channel alum Joshua Bassett ended in 2021.
Speaking to Zane Lowe in April about her heartbreak around the time she was linked to Bassett, Carpenter previously said, "For me, that was truly my first heartbreak. And so I think when you’re going through something like that, you question everything about yourself and you take it really personal."
That particular romance has been the subject of many a fan theory, in large part because of Olivia Rodrigo's song "Driver's License," which refers to a love interest moving on with a "blonde girl" who's "so much older than me." (Rodrigo is currently 21 to Carpenter's 25. Bassett is 23.)
Post-Bassett, Rodrigo has reportedly moved on with Louis Partridge, while Carpenter is famously dating Keoghan, who even starred in her latest music video for "Please Please Please." All's well that ends well, etc., etc.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
