When Sabrina Carpenter is bailed out of jail at the start of her viral "Please Please Please" music video, she doesn't try to make a call or hightail it off the premises. Her first priority is swiping on the lip balm returned to her by the warden, using the smudgy glass in front of his desk as a makeshift mirror.
Beauty fans wouldn't blame Carpenter's mob-wife music video persona for prioritizing her makeup over everything else. With a behind-the-scenes assist from makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, she's reuniting with Prada Beauty's color-changing, insider-beloved tinted lip balm.
Carpenter's IRL boyfriend, Irish actor Barry Keoghan, is getting a lot of attention for appearing in "Please Please Please" as the mafioso to Carpenter's pleading damsel. But it's Carpenter's $50 lip balm that's the real costar to watch. Prada Beauty's product both moisturizes with jojoba oil and bifidus extract formula, and creates the perfect blush pink for every skin tone with a pH-matching feature. In the tube, it's a glacial, pastel blue; on Carpenter's lips, it turns a blush, rosy pink. (A representative for Prada Beauty also tells Marie Claire the balm can function as a blush—no wonder Carpenter couldn't wait an extra minute to put it on.)
At Sephora, the balm has racked up more than 14,000 likes and 1,400 shopper reviews. It's highly rated for its efficacy ("I love that it doesn’t have too much gloss and it keeps my lips moisturized," one reviewer gushes) and its color ("It’s actually a very natural pink finish on the lips," another wrote).
A cameo from one of luxury beauty's biggest new brands is right at home in Carpenter's music video. (Prada Beauty only launched in the United States earlier this spring.) The synth-filled ballad, produced by Jack Antonoff, is an unofficial anthem for sad girls who find solace in a full face beat. Just see the lyrics to the chorus: "Please don't bring me to tears when my makeup's so nice," Carpenter sings with a sigh (and a wink).
See Sabrina Carpenter's viral lip balm in action in the full video, below.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
