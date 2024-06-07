When Sabrina Carpenter is bailed out of jail at the start of her viral "Please Please Please" music video, she doesn't try to make a call or hightail it off the premises. Her first priority is swiping on the lip balm returned to her by the warden, using the smudgy glass in front of his desk as a makeshift mirror.

Beauty fans wouldn't blame Carpenter's mob-wife music video persona for prioritizing her makeup over everything else. With a behind-the-scenes assist from makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, she's reuniting with Prada Beauty's color-changing, insider-beloved tinted lip balm.

Sabrina Carpenter uses her first free minutes out of prison to apply lip balm in the reflection of the security guard's booth. (Image credit: YouTube)

Prada Beauty Moisturizing Lip Balm $50 at Sephora

Carpenter's IRL boyfriend, Irish actor Barry Keoghan, is getting a lot of attention for appearing in "Please Please Please" as the mafioso to Carpenter's pleading damsel. But it's Carpenter's $50 lip balm that's the real costar to watch. Prada Beauty's product both moisturizes with jojoba oil and bifidus extract formula, and creates the perfect blush pink for every skin tone with a pH-matching feature. In the tube, it's a glacial, pastel blue; on Carpenter's lips, it turns a blush, rosy pink. (A representative for Prada Beauty also tells Marie Claire the balm can function as a blush—no wonder Carpenter couldn't wait an extra minute to put it on.)

At Sephora, the balm has racked up more than 14,000 likes and 1,400 shopper reviews. It's highly rated for its efficacy ("I love that it doesn’t have too much gloss and it keeps my lips moisturized," one reviewer gushes) and its color ("It’s actually a very natural pink finish on the lips," another wrote).

Carpenter's Prada Beauty lip balm adjusts to her lips' pH for a natural glow, perfect for making an impression on her mob-boss boyfriend and cellmates in the video. (Image credit: YouTube)

A cameo from one of luxury beauty's biggest new brands is right at home in Carpenter's music video. (Prada Beauty only launched in the United States earlier this spring.) The synth-filled ballad, produced by Jack Antonoff, is an unofficial anthem for sad girls who find solace in a full face beat. Just see the lyrics to the chorus: "Please don't bring me to tears when my makeup's so nice," Carpenter sings with a sigh (and a wink).

See Sabrina Carpenter's viral lip balm in action in the full video, below.