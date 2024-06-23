Hailey Bieber Pushes the Boundaries of Maternity Wear in Barely-There Lace Catsuit
The model is taking a page straight out of Rihanna's pregnancy style guide.
Hailey Bieber is elevating the maternity game by combining pregnancy fashion with the 2024 nearly naked trend.
On Saturday, June 22, the mom-to-be was spotted in New York City wearing a see-through, all-black lace catsuit that perfectly accentuated her baby bump. The model paired her Alessandra Rich lace jumpsuit with Saint Laurent Zoe Slingback Pumps and an ankle-length all-black trench coat.
To accessorize her barely-there maternity look, Hailey Bieber wore a Ferragamo Wanda mini leather tote bag and Gucci Hailey sunglasses.
Sheer, nearly naked one-pieces, two-pieces and gowns are the latest trend to dominate both fashion runways and Hollywood red carpets. For example, the see-through trend dominated this year's Met Gala and was worn by the likes of Margot Robbie, Vanessa Hudgens and Kendall Jenner.
Rihanna was arguably the celebrity to revive (and arguably define) the nearly-naked maternity look, combining runway-worthy trends with pregnancy attire.
In 2022, while in Paris, the superstar wore a sheer lacy black dress by Dior that resembled lingerie. At the time, Rihanna paired the look with a glossy black coat and matching pointy knee-high boots.
Rihanna has spoken out about her past maternity wear choices and why she avoided the more "traditional," conservative pieces that arguably desexualize pregnant people and soon-to-be moms.
"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle," the singer and entrepreneur told Vogue during her first pregnancy. "I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.
"I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered 'decent' for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that," she continued at the time. "This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"
