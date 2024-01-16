I Can’t Remember the Last Time Selena Gomez Wore a Lip This Dark

As the one and only Rare Beauty founder, Selena Gomez has a tendency to pull out all the beauty stops for a red carpet. Normally, that means some glowing skin, the occasional smoky eye, and, once in a blue moon, a new hair look. But for the 2024 Emmys, the multi-hyphenate threw us a bit of a beauty curveball. The Only Murders in the Building star showed up with quite a vampy vibe, with her lips and eyes taking on a red-meeting-violet hue.

I’ve done some deep digging (as a beauty editor does) and—if I had to guess—her lip is courtesy of the Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade Strong. It has an intense color payoff (just look at these photos for proof) and a long-lasting finish that will surely see Selena through the entire duration of the awards show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez’s nails took on a similar hue, thanks to the handiwork of self-proclaimed “man-icurist” Tom Bachick. Per his Instagram Stories, he used PLA Nails gel polish in the shade “Can’t Tell Anyone,” along with Tweezerman tools, Chanel’s Le Blanc, and, of course, Rare Beauty’s brand new Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream.

The latter is the newest addition to the brand, and was released as one of four new body products. "This is a dream that we've been cooking up for a while, and now I'm looking forward to it being out. Now's the right time,” the “Single Now” singer said during an exclusive press preview. “We finished and we're proud."

The hand cream, along with the rest of the range, was designed to smell like a “warm hug” with notes of sparkling lemon zest, soft jasmine, and smooth cashmere wood.

Shop the line, and Selena’s glam for the evening, below.