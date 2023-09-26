Selena Gomez’s Icy Blue Eye Makeup Is Undeniably Chic

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I love Rare Beauty for many reasons—first and foremost being: It’s the perfect product line for low-key, easy breezy, no-makeup makeup application. Bearing that in mind, I’ve come to associate Selena Gomez with a relatively pared-back aesthetic—a little brow gel, some soft pinch blush, and her classic winged eyeliner.

But on Monday, September 26, the Only Murders in the Building actress decided to pivot her typical glam into more dramatic territory with an iridescent icy blue complete with navy eyeliner, false lashes, and an iridescent pop of pearlized shimmer in the center of her lid. Her skin was kept fresh and dewy, while her lips remained a pale nude-pink. As for her cheeks? They had a hefty application of coral blush that I can only assume is the handy work of Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

(Image credit: Instagram/Selena Gomez)

Despite Gomez knowing all too well how to execute a full face beat (just take a look at her many Get Ready With Me TikTok videos), she did enlist a little help for this particularly glamorous look, which she debuted on the Paris city streets. (The "Single Soon" singer appears to be there for a girls trip.) Makeup artist Avia Solomon, who also works with Gomez’s good friend Nicola Peltz Beckham, was responsible for the stunning look.

A post shared by Avia Solomon A photo posted by vivis_makeup on

This icy blue masterpiece was just one of two looks Solomon created during Gomez’s Parisian stay. The following day, she gave the Wizards of Waverley Place alum a full Rare Beauty makeup look complete with dewy skin and soft, smoky eye. She paired her glam with a sleek ponytail, which was done by Dom Seeley.

It’s to be determined how long Gomez will be in Paris, but here’s to hoping for more gorgeous glam.