'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Revealed All the Work She's Had Done: "Anything You Can Do to Fossilize and Keep This Forever"

Her honesty is so refreshing.

Breana Tiesi is seen on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Photo by Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Just recently, Kylie Jenner has been called out for what people saw as her downplaying the beauty procedures she's had done. Meanwhile, Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has taken a markedly different approach: that of total and complete transparency.

This week, Tiesi hosted an "ask me anything" session on her Instagram Stories. At one point, a follower asked her, "What all have you got done? And what's your favorite treatment?"

The real estate agent explained, "I have had my nose done, I’ve had my boobs done, I’ve done filler, I have done Botox, I’ve tried literally everything. Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I’ve done a ton of lasers" (via Us Weekly).

The reality star went on to explain that she's "down" for pretty much anything that will allow her to look and feel her best. "[My best friend and I are] the guinea pigs for anything you can do to fossilize and keep this forever," she said.

Another fan asked Tiesi if she was trying to look more like Megan Fox via these treatments. "Not really sure what you’re talking about. This is my face," she answered, rolling her eyes, as reported by the Daily Mail.

TBH, I have nothing but admiration for Tiesi for her willingness to share all of this so openly. Whatever makes her feel confident is great!

The realtor made her debut as part of the Selling Sunset cast on season 6, which premiered on Netflix last week. She is one of two new faces on the show, alongside fellow star Nicole Young.

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

