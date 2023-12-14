Out of all of the beauty products in the world, fragrance is undeniably the most personal. Blame it on biology, but everyone has different scent preferences. I, for one, can't go a day without spraying my go-to vanilla fragrances, however, my twin sister finds them sugary sweet and opts for something more floral. Even your skin type and emotional response to different notes can play a role in determining your favorite fragrance. All of this is to say that finding your signature scent is not an easy task, not to mention it can get pricy if you're buying scents blindly. Thankfully, though, Sephora is here to save the day with a special fragrance sale.

From now until December 24, you can earn 20 percent off all full-size fragrances with the code FRAGRANCE20. The only catch is that you do have to be a Beauty Insider member to score the deal, but don't worry—it's free and super easy to sign up. Because there are literally hundreds of options on Sephora, I took the liberty of rounding up some of the most popular fragrances in the beauty world. Expect to find cult favorites from luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford, and KILIAN Paris, plus some buzzy new fragrances our editors are loving from this year. You'll even see the scents Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Sophia Richie Grainge are favoring. I can practically guarantee one of the fragrances on this list is going to be your new signature scent.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille (Was $295) $236 at Sephora When a Tom Ford fragrance goes on sale, you don't pass it up. I know it's pricy, but trust me, this fragrance is so worth it. Tobacco Vanille may be one of the brand's most iconic fragrances with a complex blend of spicy tobacco leaf, creamy tonka bean, vanilla, and wood sap. It's totally modern, unique, and so luxurious, that you'll feel like a million bucks every time you wear it. And for all of the Swifties out there, this is reportedly one of Taylor's favorite scents.

Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace (Was $85) $68 at Sephora All of Maison Margiela's ’REPLICA’ fragrances are huge among editors, but it's their By the Fireplace scent that's by far the most popular. Reminiscent of a crackling winter fire, this fragrance is equal parts spicy, smokey, and warm with notes of chestnuts, clove oil, and sweet vanilla.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne (Was $80) $64 at Sephora This Jo Malone London fragrance is Sofia Richie Grainge's signature scent, so expect to feel just as luxurious as she is while wearing it. Grainge told Byrdie, "It makes me feel safe and calm. And just beachy and chill." With fresh, earthy notes of ambrette seeds, sage, and salt, it's easy to see why this fragrance reminds her of the beach.

PHLUR Somebody Wood Eau de Parfum (Was $96) $77 at Sephora “Somebody Wood is such a sleeper hit if you already love PHLUR’s Missing Person fragrance. Notes like amber, sandalwood, and musk feel like a second skin-type fragrance that lasts all day. The matching body wash in Missing Person is equally good, and layering them with each other is great if you love perfumes that leave you smelling good rather than like any specific note.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

KILIAN Paris Love, Don't Be Shy (Was $290) $232 at Sephora There's a longstanding internet rumor that Rihanna uses this perfume, and if that's not a reason to try it, then I don't know what is. In case you were wondering what exactly she smells like, think of warm florals like orange blossom absolute and honeysuckle combined with the sweetness of marshmallows, vanilla, and amber.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum (Was $95) $76 at Sephora We can't talk about fragrances without talking about Yves Saint Laurent's Black Opium. It's easily one of the most popular fragrances on Sephora with over 6,000 5-star reviews. Notes of coffee, florals, and vanilla give way to a seductive, edgy fragrance, so it's not hard to see why it's so well-loved.

The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum (Was $88) $70 at Sephora As a vanilla fragrance lover through and through, this is the one perfume on this list you can bet I'll be picking up. Think of it as the grown-up version of the sugary sweet body sprays of your childhood with notes of pear and rose combined with warm vanilla and amber. With equal parts earthy and sweet, I'm obsessed with this fragrance and wear it nearly every day during the winter months.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry (Was $250) $200 at Sephora Tom Ford fragrances are so nice, that I couldn't resist adding another to this list. With a strong initial note of black cherry that gives way to delicious notes of almond and tonka bean, this scent is incredibly unique and complex. One spray will last you the entire day, guaranteed. I've honestly never smelled anything more luxurious in my life than this fragrance.

Glossier You Eau de Parfum (Was $68) $54 at Sephora "I’ll admit that I only got into this scent because of my sister, who has worn it for years. After hearing claims that it smells different on everyone, I simply had to try it out. Pink pends a touch of spiciness, while base notes like ambrette give It a long-lasting, smooth finish.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum (Was $142) $114 at Sephora The one fragrance you can feel absolutely safe blind-buying is Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb. The fragrance is universally loved by editors, celebrities, and shoppers alike for its ultra-feminine scent full of warm patchouli and floral jasmine and rose. The Ruby Orchid version takes the sensual vanilla up a notch, in case you're looking for a different take on the wildly popular scent.

Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette Spray (Was $92) $74 at Sephora Leave it to Dolce & Gabbana to create a scent that immediately whisks you away to the sunny cliffs of Capri. Right off the bat, you're hit with citrus and apple then creamy musk and bamboo work to bring out the fruitiness even more. This fresh scent is perfectly invigorating for the summer, and because it's less concentrated, it's great for those sensitive to strong fragrances, too.

Armani Beauty My Way Eau de Parfum (Was $90) $72 at Sephora With floral perfumes, there's a fine line between sophisticated and grandmotherly scents. With Armani's My Way perfume, you won't have to worry about crossing into the later territory. It's feminine and flirty, yet complex with bergamot, orange blossom, jasmine, and cedarwood. Reviews say it's incredibly long-lasting, too, with one shopper writing, "This fragrance keep me 16 hours delicious even on my job!"

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum (Was $117) $94 at Sephora This fragrance has been making the rounds on beauty TikTok and after trying it out for myself, I now know why. One or two spritz of Good Girl will have you feeling sexy, confident, and ultra-feminine in an instant. One side of this fragrance is fresh and bright with notes of jasmine and tuberose while the other side is dark and sultry with intoxicating cocoa and tonka bean.

Marc Jacobs Fragrances Daisy (Was $101) $81 at Sephora Marc Jacobs' Daisy has been around forever and it's truly cemented it's status as a cult-favorite. It's simple, sweet, and floral with notes of jasmine, berries, and violets with a dry-down of warm sandalwood. This is another safe fragrance to gift anyone on your list because it is so universally loved.

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum (Was $160) $128 at Sephora Another fragrance that's been a fan-favorite in the beauty sphere for ages is the iconic Miss Dior. In one spray, you'll be wrapped in a bouquet of delicate floral notes like lily-of-the-valley, peony, iris, and rose. The bottle is just as gorgeous as the fragrance, too, and would look so pretty sitting on your vanity.

Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum (Was $96) $77 at Sephora As Phlur puts it, "If nude were a perfume, this would be it." If that wasn't enough to pull you into this scent, then maybe its blend of delicate, warm notes will. With subtle musk, bergamot, and wood combined with soft jasmine and orange blossom, this viral fragrance smells like you, only more interesting.

The Maker Lover Eau de Parfum (Was $175) $140 at Sephora The Maker's Lover perfume may be a relatively new launch, but it's already making the round among beauty editors and it sounds delectable. Inspired by the intimacy of lovers, it's a warm, woody fragrance layered with sandalwood, fig, jasmine, and a touch of oud. To make this fragrance even better, its formula is totally clean and responsibly made.

Boy Smells Woodphoria Eau de Parfum (Was $98) $78 at Sephora Boy Smells is one brand that positively blew up on TikTok and their Woodphoria fragrance happens to be a favorite of MC's E-Commerce Writer, Gabrielle Ulubay. It's equally balanced between the freshness of the California sun and the earthiness of old-growth woods. Think of notes of coconut water, fig leaves, sandalwood, and cedar.