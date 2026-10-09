I have tried enough sheet masks in my life to consider myself a connoisseur. There are the gold collagen ones from Europe that slid off my face. Hydrogels I scheduled my whole life around: three hours minimum, eight if I was serious. I know I should drink water to maintain good skin. In reality, I hydrate like an Australian thorny devil—a creature that notoriously waits for the rain to run down its own back. I also have the self-control of a grease fire, so when I saw the pink packaging at the dinner table, I had to rip it open.
My first test went a little like this: I’m sitting at West Village's most crowded new restaurant, Cafe Charmont, with a bowl of razor clam spaghetti to my right and a glass of heavy red to my left. (Judge me for the pairing, I dare you.) Then, with a little coaxing from me, founder Molly Sims delicately applies her brand-new mask to my face. I kept eating and drinking. The thing stayed put. That is the whole innovation, if you want the truth of it.
Meanwhile, the daisy chain was on. Celebrities clocked the table, clocked Molly, clocked me wearing the mask. Suddenly, everybody wanted to get glassed. I could hear the silent catcall whistle from across the room. Exciting, right? A room full of people who do not wait for anything couldn’t wait to get their hands on a sheet of vegan PDRN.
What Makes the Xtreme Glass Vegan PDRN Instant Reset Hydrogel Sheet Mask Formula Special?
This is YISE Beauty’s first new launch since Xtremely Quenched in August 2026. The Xtreme Glass Vegan PDRN Instant Reset Hydrogel Sheet Mask is a big glass of water that supplements the moisturizer. It’s a 15-minute treatment that doesn’t need rinsing afterward. You put it on, you do whatever else your chaotic life requires, you peel it off, and your skin looks like you just had “a facial minus the appointment,” per the brand.
On the label, the vegan PDRN is sodium DNA. It is the fourth ingredient on the Xtreme Glass full INCI, after water, glycerin, and niacinamide. While classic PDRN is usually extracted from salmon or trout sperm, this vegan alternative doesn’t use a marine source. The product page does not name the actual origin. Vegan versions on the market are typically made from plants, microalgae, or fermentation, then listed simply as sodium DNA.
What does the brand spell out? The mask leverages a handful of deeply hydrating ingredients, including a 7-in-1 hyaluronic acid system, 17 percent glycerin, polyglutamic acid, niacinamide, allantoin, and acetyl hexapeptide-8. Wear time is 15–20 minutes; no rinse. A single mask is $14; a five-pack is $63.
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YISE Beauty
Xtreme Glass Sheet Mask
Who Is the Xtreme Glass Sheet Mask For?
The answer: anyone and everyone who wants to look like they've had a fresh facial in 15 to 20 minutes. You can work, eat, and do errands without looking like a melted Teletubby or hiding out in shame like The Phantom of the Opera.
What Is the Xtreme Glass Sheet Mask Application and Finish Like?
Even if you’re not lucky enough to have Molly Sims apply it for you in the presence of leeks and perfectly cooked filet, it’s a very easy process. First, make sure your skin is clean and dry. Opening the packaging is frankly foolproof, and the product doesn't feel like freshly cooled jello slipping and sliding through my fingers. It’s not a balancing act, and I don’t have anxiety that I’m going to tear the mask before application. The YISE Beauty sheet mask applies, dries, and clings to the skin almost instantly.
Is the Xtreme Glass Vegan PDRN Instant Reset Hydrogel Sheet Mask Worth It?
Does the pope like white smoke? Fumata bianca! With this mask, my normally dreary mornings turn into a day of mirthful possibility. It’s more invisible and adhesive than any other mask I’ve tried. In fact, just this morning, I applied the glassy mask and walked to my favorite tea counter.
I love that the sheet mask is clear. No one looked at me like I was a ghoulish neighbor testing Halloween costumes. From a distant glance, you’d think it was my bare face. At $14 per mask, it is an investment but competitive with today’s hydrogel mask industry (many of which are of lesser quality). Most sheet masks have failed me, but this one hasn't. After a 20-minute session, my skin looks so much like glass, you’d think you'd need a diamond to cut it.
Shop More YISE Beauty Products I Love
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Two or three pumps, and my face looks like it kept a facial appointment I canceled. I love it under foundation, or if I'm running late (which I always am), I'll mix it right in with it.
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Skin Glow SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Primer
The tinted primer that is also the sunscreen, because I will not do three steps when one will do the job.
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They call it an eye cream. I call it a concealer that went to college. It blurs the evidence of the night before without sitting in the fine lines.
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A Russian-American girl, Tanya Akim is a New York City and Los Angeles–based journalist who covers beauty, wellness, culture, and the slightly unhinged things people will do in the name of looking (and feeling) better. Her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Coveteur, The Cut, Eater, Forbes, Marie Claire, The New York Times, and elsewhere. A longtime student of the skin’s ecosystem, she has a particular fondness for the microbiome, caring for her and other people's personal dermatitis, and any treatment that sounds faintly medieval until it works. When she is not on a plane, reading medical journals for fun, or talking to strangers about their skincare routines, she can usually be found with a horse or on a beach. She has never had social media and never will.