Sofia Richie Grainge has never shied away from sharing her makeup routine. Now, it's easier than ever to emulate the 25-year-old's signature glow—and with the exact products she uses—with the help of a rare sale. For Presidents' Day weekend, Richie's beloved Nudies Cream Blush All-Over-Face Color is thirty-percent off at Sephora alongside a number of other NudeStix favorites.

In 2022, Richie joined the NudeStix team as an investor, collaborator, and the brand's first-ever Nude Beauty Director. While she's worked with plenty of other brands since—most recently, she became the newly launched Prada Beauty's US partner—her love for NudeStix remains strong.

For her April 2023 wedding, Richie wore two shades of the blush selected by makeup artist Patti Dubroff: "Sunkissed Pink" and "Picante." (Dubroff noted the color was the reason Richie’s cheeks “picked up shine" at the event.) As the mom-to-be's "Get Ready With Me" videos show, she also uses the blush for more casual beauty moments.

"Quick GRWM with current favorites and of course, NudeStix," the model captioned a September 2023 TikTok video. In a separate video in November, she once again pulled out her Nudies stick. "Just gonna hit that on my cheekbones," Richie Grainge said in the clip, later noting she was "ready for whatever the day has to throw at me."

Sofia Richie shows off her signature glow (pregnancy edition) at the Khaite fashion show in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From February 16 through February 19, Richie Grainge's beloved blush, and a selection of other NudeStix complexion and brow products, are available for a steep discount in Sephora stores and online. Shop the model's go-to products below.

Nudies Glow Cream Highlighter Stick $24.50 at Sephora