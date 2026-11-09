Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale Has Begun—10 Elite Fragrances On Rare Sale

I'm talking Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Parfums de Marly, Frédéric Malle, and more.

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Woman taking a mirror selfie in a black and white blazer, black cropped pants and pointed heels | Three perfume bottles styled with wooden Christmas trees on a marble table
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Every year, holiday shopping seems to start earlier. Case in point: Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale is already here, a whole three weeks before the actual day. We used to shop Black Friday to get a head start on holiday gifts, and now we’re getting a head start on Black Friday itself. Hey, I’m not complaining. I’m Siena, Marie Claire’s Beauty Editor, and I happen to be a sucker for a good deal. While I’m always hunting down skincare and makeup markdownsglowing skin is part of the gig, after all—fragrance is where I really get excited. Unfortunately, I also have very expensive taste in perfume (and please, don’t get me started on my laundry detergents and candles).

Nordstrom must have read the minds of my fellow scent obsessives because the fragrance selection is particularly good. And I don't say that lightly. We're talking 15 percent off Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Parfums de Marly, Frédéric Malle, and other names that rarely make it into the sale section. Even better, we have until November 11 to shop Nordstrom’s sale before the real Black Friday chaos begins. Will these bottles be marked down again? Maybe. Am I willing to take that chance? Absolutely not. Here's everything I'm eyeing (and trying very hard to justify buying).

Cult Status

Some products are so good, you don't need much convincing to buy them at full price. Which makes finding these cult favorites majorly discounted feel like a huge victory.

Sweet Enough

I love how comforting gourmands can be, but I can't stand a fragrance that smells like a bakery (sorry!). These two have just enough sweetness, with a little more depth to keep things cool.

Come Closer

Skin scents are those no-brainer, everyday perfumes you can't go wrong with. They're intimate, personal, and a little sexy without trying too hard.

Warm & Bothered

'Tis the season for all things warm, spicy, and woody. Give me all the fragrances that smell like a chilly fall evening, please and thanks.

Not Your Average

If you avoid the classics because everyone else is wearing them, this section is for you. I've been stopped more times than I can count over these two unisex scents.

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Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.