Zendaya has delighted the hair world yet again. While attending a cast photoshoot for Dune: Part Two in London, the 27-year-old appeared totally casual—albeit splendidly dressed—with slicked-back hair, a dark purple outfit, and matching eye makeup. But when she turned around to talk to costar Florence Pugh, her look was revealed to be so much more.

You see, she's wearing her hair in the longest braid I've ever seen. From the look of the photos, it reaches well past her knees.

The magnificance of Zendaya's hair was revealed when she turned to talk to costar Florence Pugh. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seriously. Look at that length. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beginning at the base of her head, the dark braid starts out a little chunky before slowly tapering out at the end. It's a gorgeous transition that feels incredibly natural (though I'm positive a hairpiece was utilized here; Zendaya's hair isn't actaully that long).

The look was the creation of celebrity hairstylist Tai Simon, who noted via her Instagram Story that she used Dyson's new professional Supersonic R hairdryer to make it happen.

"Magic was made today," wrote the stylist alongside a video of the new product, which was introduced less than a week ago.

Zendaya poses with her Dune: Part Two costars (and a hint of her braid) in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to her makeup, the Euphoria star's look is just as intriguing from the front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Emmy award winner's makeup is equally as beautiful. Beneath perfectly shaped eyebrows, Zendaya's eyes are rimmed with a dark reddish-purple eyeshadow that corresponds with her outfit. Like the braid, this suit is a brand new look for the star.

"People love to say its straight off the runway! But what about [before] the runway?" wrote Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, in his Instagram story, tagging designer Roksanda Ilinčić.

Like the movie Zendaya's promoting, this entire look is a winner.