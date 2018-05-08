Rihanna MET GALA 2018
Zendaya Was Literally Joan of Arc at the Met Gala

Oh, my god—I'm in love.

Getty Images

“Wow,” was the collective gasp from the MarieClaire.com team when Zendaya stepped onto the red carpet at the Met Gala tonight. This year’s theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, which has inspired Jared Leto to look like Jesus, Rihanna to channel the pope, and Katy Perry to wear full-on angel wings. But my favorite look of the entire night? Zendaya’s Joan of Arc–esque hair and outfit combo.

For the event, the actress wore a belted chain-link Versace dress and, most shockingly, a super-short, bluntly cropped, copper-red bob with baby bangs (created by Unilever hairstylist Ursula Stephen). “Zendaya’s look was inspired by the power of Joan of Arc and the opulence of Versace, who dressed her this evening," said Stephen. "The gown references armor and chainmail, so we knew we needed a strong beauty look as well." I think it's safe to say they found their strong look.

Though I have confirmation that Zendaya's new rusty-red hair is the result of a gorgeous wig, there’s a major part of me that hopes she'll take the look and make it permanent, so she can become a real-life Joan of Arc. Check out the full look, below.

Getty Images
Getty Images
