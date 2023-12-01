Beyoncé Is a Literal Jewel in an Extravagant Balmain Mini in London

Since the release of the modern classic Renaissance album, Beyoncé has been dominating style trends with her metallic silver garb and ultra-glam aesthetic. Her latest fashion statement? Don’t just wear jewels around your neck—become the jewel.

On the eve of Thursday, November 30, Beyoncé was spotted in an extravagant Balmain mini dress leaving Harry’s Bar alongside husband Jay-Z in the swanky neighborhood of Mayfair, London.

Her dazzling exit followed the star-studded Renaissance Tour film premiere after party, which was attended by A-listers like Michelle Williams, Will.i.am, Blake Lively, and guest of honor Taylor Swift, who was also decked out in a silver Balmain gown. Ever the supportive friend, Swift reportedly flew in for only 12 hours to attend the red carpet event, ostensibly from Kansas City where she’s been nesting with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Designed by Olivier Rousteing—the outfitter of nearly all Renaissance tour looks—the ornately bejeweled piece is embellished with diamonds, pearls, and faceted sapphire crystals. The bold design evoked the “glitzy, all-silver glam of the Renaissance World Tour…she is indeed the one-and-only Alien Superstar,” per the French fashion house’s Instagram. Styled with arm-length gloves and platform heels, the “Break My Soul” singer leaned all the way into glamor.

Not long after the festivities, the songstress released a surprise anthem entitled “My House” in honor of the premiere—in typical Beyoncé fashion, who has historically loved a stealthy drop that breaks the internet. Needless to say, the Beyhive has a lot to celebrate today.