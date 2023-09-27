Zoe Kravitz Brought Back Her Micro Bangs for Paris Fashion Week

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Celebrities switch up their hairstyles on the regular—alternating color and cuts with a laissez faire attitude. Despite the constant stream of new bobs and blondes, there are few transformations that I think about on the regular. The most notable being Zoe Kravitz's pixie and micro bangs, which she debuted at the 2022 Batman premiere. While the actress let her fridge fade over the course of the last year, I’m happy to report that she officially brought those iconic baby bangs back into the fold.

Ahead of the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, the Divergent star sat down in hairstylist Nikki Nelms’ chair to add a shaggy fringe to her otherwise silky long, layered locks. “Bangin’ af. 💇🏻‍♀️ Zoe for the @ysl show,” Nelms captioned an Instagram post of Kravitz’s new look.

The Big Little Lies star kept her makeup on the simple side, emphasizing her strong brows and popping a nude-brown shade on her lips. Her nails were painted a rich red (a Fall 2023 trending hue!) and she slipped into a black and white polka dot dress before heading over to sit in the front row.

The micro fringe has been around for some time (as evidenced by Kravitz’s 2022 look), but according to celebrity hairstylist Abby Hailiti, the cut is only going to gain steam this Fall. “This is a short fringe that sits above the eyebrows,” Haliti previously told Marie Claire. “They are cut straight across the forehead, creating a bold and statement-making look. Micro bangs can add a touch of edginess and uniqueness to any style.”

Stars ranging from Olivia Rodrigo to Leighton Meester have already tried out the look this year. Add Kravitz to the list and it’s safe to say that micro bangs are going to have a moment this season.