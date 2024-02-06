Bella Hadid is a model, street style icon, and, apparently, a certified horse girl. If you follow the supermodel on Instagram, you might've noticed that her most recent posts have taken a turn toward the Wild West—a far departure from the rest of the fashion world during fashion month.

Hadid has been spending her time on a ranch in Weatherford, Texas, competing in horseback riding competitions with her horse, Metallic Tito. And with years of horseback riding under her belt, Hadid knows how to make her rodeo outfits a true fashion moment.

One of her most recent Instagram carousels featured a series of photos of Hadid wearing a Y2K-inspired tank top under a striped button-down shirt, styled with bell-bottom blue jeans, a brown western-style belt, and cowboy boots.

(Image credit: Courtesy of @bellahadid

This wasn't Hadid's only recent brush with cowboy style. The model and equestrian also posted a set of photos on Instagram in her competition garb, consisting of a brown long-sleeve button-down, fringe leather chaps, and a wide-brim cowboy hat.

Hadid is as dedicated to competing as she is to ruling the Western aesthetic. She and her horse qualified for their first finals together, per the model's Instagram caption.

Both Bella and her sister, Gigi, have been longtime horse lovers and equestrians. Bella's recent endeavors have been linked to a budding romance with rodeo star Adan Banuelos. Though the two's relationship status has yet to be verified, rumors of the two of them as a couple started swirling back in October.

(Image credit: Courtesy of @bellahadid

Hadid's Western style isn't the most traditional, per se, considering that her posts include wearing colorful early aughts embellished tank top while sitting on the back of a tractor. Nonetheless, it's a compelling case for embracing the the horse girl look. Hadid can revive just about any trend. In this case, she's keeping cowboycore alive and well.

(Image credit: Courtesy of @bellahadid

Hadid isn't the only celebrity bringing Western style to the forefront of 2024. Pharrell's recent Louis Vuitton runway show featured several cowboy-adjacent looks, and Beyonce cosigned the trend at the Grammys wearing a western-inspired outfit from Pharrell's menswear collection. One question remains: "Will Hadid make her return to the runway anytime soon, or is she focused on equestrian greatness?"