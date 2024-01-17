Not even a full year into Pharrell William's appointment at Louis Vuitton, and so far, he's brought back-to-back spectacles to the French fashion house's menswear. Fresh from the luxury label's Pre-Fall destination show in Hong Kong a month before, Williams journeyed to Paris to unveil his sophomore collection on Tuesday. The musician and creative director continued the streetwear-informed vision seen in his debut in June—this time, giddying up a buzzy collection centered on all things Americana. As expected from the French fashion house, Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2024 was a celebrity-studded affair.
Held at the Foundation Louis Vuitton, over 1,300 guests were transported from the city's outskirts back in time into the Wild West. This season's award schedule didn't stop the industry's A-listers from flocking to the French capital: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Venus Williams, and Karlie Kloss, among others, were some of those who sat front and center. Rivaling its awards show counterparts, Louis Vuitton unrolled its red carpet with several A-listers dressed in Williams' debut line. (Arguably, the real "star" of the red carpet were the rainbow-hued Speedy bags from the previous collection.)
Attendees aside, let's get to the clothes: This season, Williams reimagined the rodeo in a more inclusive light. He tapped inspiration from his home state of Virginia and ushered in references from Black cowboys while simultaneously embedding indigenous cultures—Dakota and Lakota nations—into the mix.
The backdrop mirrored the dusty and, eventually, snow-covered plains of Virginia; models strutted throughout the auditorium sporting Williams' LV-ified version of the American cowboy. The collection was riffed with elevated workwear silhouettes—see: colorful pieces embroidered with patchwork and sequin motifs and leather jackets emblazoned with the house's revamped monograms and original paintings, printed as if eroded by the prairie sun.
The collection further revealed garments emulating embossed horse saddles, decked-out chaps, and the highly-teased LV-studded Timberland boots. Touches of Dakota and Lakota were woven into the line through floral motifs and turquoise jewel buttons. And, to complete the Western uniform, each look didn't go without a new Speedy bag in hand, towering leather cowboy hats, or an embellished bolo tie.
Ahead, see a selection of some of the stand-out looks from Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2024 and more celebrity appearances.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
